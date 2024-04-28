UCLA Basketball: Mick Cronin Nabs Elite Transfer Portal Player
The UCLA Bruins have landed sharp shooting transfer from LMU, Dominick Harris.
Harris shared the news of his decision via X this weekend.
The 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Murrieta, California, is making a relatively short move, from Marina Del Rey to Westwood, to join the UCLA Bruins.
Harris explained his decision to transfer to UCLA to Bruin Report Online's Dave Woods.
"It started with the coaching staff showing interest in me," Harris told BRO's Dave Woods. "Obviously having their beliefs in me in what I can do on the court and how I can become a better player. I respected the way they approached the situation about showing their interest in me. And then UCLA being a prestigious school, and just the history and tradition, and them being in L.A. and me being a California native. It made the decision pretty easy. I want to play for UCLA and I want to play for a great coaching staff that believes in me."
This is the second time Harris will transfer. He started his collegiate career with Gonzaga, but his playing time was limited. That is why he transferred to LMU last season, and it was a memorable season for the redshirt senior. He scored 14.3 points per game and shot 44.8% from behind the arc, which led the West Coast Conference and was the country's third-best three-point percentage.
The Bruins needed to address their three-point shooting prowess, and they answered the call by landing Harris. As the roster is currently constructed, he will join freshman guard Eric Freeny and returning forwards Berke Buyuktuncel and Devin Williams.
