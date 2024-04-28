UCLA Football: Where All Bruins Landed After NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft officially came to a close on Saturday. In total, two UCLA Bruins were drafted, highlighted by defensive end Laiatu Latu getting drafted 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Latu was the first defensive player off the board in the entire draft. Latu was also the first UCLA Bruin taken in the first round of the draft since 2018.
Linebacker Darius Muasau was the second of two UCLA players taken, becoming a sixth-round pick when the New York Giants selected him with the 183rd overall pick.
The rest of the eligible Bruins went undrafted, and have since signed free agent contracts with various NFL teams. Here is where they ended up.
UCLA linebacker Carl Jones has signed with the Chicago Bears, per ESPN's Field Yates.
Offensive lineman Duke Clemens has signed with the Detroit Lions, who are coming off a run to the NFC Championship Game, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
Carson Steele has signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Steele rushed for 847 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2023.
Defensive lineman Grayson Murphy has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, per Sun Sentinel's David Furones. He had five sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2023.
Edge rusher Gabriel Murphy, and Grayson's twin, is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, per Pelissero. Murphy, who put up eight sacks during his final season at UCLA, was the most shocking Bruin to go undrafted.
More UCLA: UCLA Football: Athletic Director Reportedly Makes Strong Statement About New HC