UCLA Basketball: Rival Pac-12 Go-To Scorer Joins Bruins Via Transfer Portal
Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins roster revamp continues via the NCAA transfer portal!
The Blue and Gold are adding a go-to scorer on top of a transfer class that already includes former two-time USC Trojans Pac-12 All-Defensive Team small forward Kobe Johnson, former Louisville Cardinals guard Skyy Clark, and former Oklahoma State power forward Eric Dailey Jr.
Now, UCLA is adding 6'9" sophomore ex-Oregon State Beavers power forward Tyler Bilodeau to its 2024-25 squad, per Tracy Pierson of 247Sports. Pierson reports that Bilodeau and his family checked out Westwood last week and the Washington Huskies' Seattle campus during this past week, before ultimately picking UCLA. Perhaps the fact that the Bruins have won a college-record 11 NCAA titles and boast a gorgeous campus and arena could have something to do with that.
247Sports considers Bilodeau as a four-star transfer prospect. Across his last 32 contests this past year for the 13-19 Beavers (all starts), he averaged 14.3 points on .533/.345/.798 shooting splits, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals a night.
After boasting an elite defense and a deeply inconsistent offense in 2023-24 en route to a 16-17 record, UCLA is looking to amend that with Bilodeau, a potential Jaime Jaquez Jr. replacement.
Pierson adds that the UCLA will most likely be officially adding 6'4" LMU transfer guard Dominick Harris at some point in June, bringing its anticipated total of enticing quality new additions to five.
