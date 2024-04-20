UCLA Football: Bruins Land Mountain West Fullback Transfer
The UCLA Bruins under new head coach DeShaun Foster continue to build out their roster via the NCAA transfer portal, apparently.
Now-former San Diego State University fullback Leo Kemp is heading north up I-5 to play at the Rose Bowl next fall, according to an announcement from Kemp himself on his official X account:
"Excited to announce my commitment to the University of California Los Angeles to further my academic and football career as a fullback! Go Bruins!" Kemp wrote this afternoon.
Kemp entered the transfer portal on Tuesday via another X announcement. He still has four years of NCAA eligibility, but noted in his announcement that he was looking to play three more.
The 5'11", 220-pound freshman out of Paso Robles played in 10 contests overall with the Aztecs this past season, including two starts, as a running back. He notched two total receptions for 13 yards and one touchdown.
San Diego State finished with a 4-8 overall record (2-6 in the Mountain Wast Conference) during Kemp's first -- and, as it turns out, last -- season there.
UCLA is looking to fully revamp itself on both sides of the ball this spring. The team has until April 30th add more new players via the transfer portal. Let's see who else they add.
