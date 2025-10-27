How Brian Kelly Firing Impacts UCLA's Coaching Vacancy
Ever since the UCLA Bruins relieved second-year head coach DeShaun Foster of his duties, things have been trending up in Westwood.
However, in the midst of an illustrious turnaround spearheaded by interim coach Tim Skipper, Saturday's 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana just gave more proof that UCLA needs to go out and get a proven coach and program builder.
Skipper's job turning the Bruins around turned Westwood into one of the more appealing destinations on the coaching carousel. That was until yet another massive domino fell with LSU firing head coach Brian Kelly.
The LSU gig immediately becomes one of, if not the, most appealing jobs on the market, so where does that slot UCLA now?
Prior to Kelly's firing, The Athletic's Chris Vannini revisited the best openings in college football, and and updated view of his rankings including LSU may look like this:
- LSU
- Penn State
- Florida
- Arkansas
- UCLA
- Oklahoma State
- Virginia Tech
- Stanford
- Oregon State
- Colorado State
- UAB
- Kent State
The Athletic's estimated valuation of UCLA is set at $343 million, which ties it for 43rd among Power 4 programs. Vannini gave the Bruins' vacancy a B grade. Here's what he had to say:
- "The idea of UCLA has long seemed better than the reality of UCLA. The Bruins haven’t won a conference championship since 1998 and haven’t posted a 10-win season in more than a decade. Fan apathy is showing up in the attendance figures at the Rose Bowl, and the athletic department’s financial problems have been piling up — the Bruins have been operating at a cumulative deficit of over $200 million over the last five years.
- "But it’s a Big Ten job in Southern California. That doesn’t mean all Big Ten jobs are better than all ACC or Big 12 jobs. But it means the Bruins’ ceiling and the floor should be higher, and the path to success is easy to envision.
- "The school needs a coach capable of setting up a better recruiting operation in California and exciting the fans and donors to spend for success. The expectation should be annual bowl games with periodic 10-win seasons."
