What Drew Transfer OL Julian Armella to UCLA?
Former Florida State offensive lineman-turned-UCLA transfer Julian Armella was part of a massive offseason for DeShaun Foster and the Bruins through the transfer portal.
Armella was part of UCLA's 20th-ranked transfer class in the nation, and he detailed what drew him to Westwood during Saturday's media availability.
"When I came up here on my visit, Coach Fos and all of the other coaching staff that was still on site, the energy, the brotherhood and the culture that I saw amongst the guys in the locker room is something I've never seen before," Armella said. "The united-ness of having everybody, whether it be DBs and wide receivers or D-linemen and O-linemen all mixing with each other, that was something pretty cool that you don't find that everywhere."
Culture and camaraderie are common themes that drew many of UCLA's transfers to Westwood this offseason. In Foster's first full offseason, it seems his quest to make his program a location players want to play has paid off well, not only in the portal, but in recruiting, as well.
Armella is a former four-star talent out of Florida. It didn't take long for the Bruins to acquire the former Seminole; he announced his transfer commitment quickly after visiting Westwood. Armella is projected to start for UCLA at right guard.
Projected Starting Offensive Line
One of the hottest topics out of fall camp has been the turnover and projected starting five in the offensive trenches. Between key transfers and impact returners, though, Foster says a starting five is already set.
"I think I have a pretty good assessment on who's going to be the starting five," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "[Now] we're just getting to the top-12, top-11 guys, so it's getting to that point."
If the starting five is the same as the group that's been taking the most reps together during camp, UCLA's front five will likely be Courtland Ford (LT), Eugene Brooks (LG), Oluwafunto Akinshilo (C), Armella (RG) and Garrett Digiorgio (RT).
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.