UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Kuron Jabari Jr.
UCLA's secondary is going to be special in 2025. Part of it will be because of the newly promoted defensive coordinator, Ikaika Malloe, but a lot of it will be on the new roster that head coach DeShaun Foster has put together. Freshman cornerback Kuron Jabari Jr. will look to play a part in the culture shift as well.
"At 6-1, 185 pounds, Jabari has good size for a corner and can run," wrote national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports. "He recently clocked an 11.00-100m and a 22.76-200m at a recent track meet and we expect him to be able to run a sub 11.06-100m at some point this Spring. He has long arms, quick feet and looks equally comfortable playing press or off coverage.
He’s a technician who doesn’t need to clutch and grab like a lot of young corners and does a nice job playing the football. He shows balance, excellent change of direction and closes well on the ball. He also has a nice physical edge in his game and tackles well in space. He's a player we think is just scratching the surface of how good he can be and shows a very promising upside."
Per Connor Moreno of UCLA Bruins On SI: "Jabari comes as a three-star in the class of 2025. He is one of five freshmen coming into the corner position, and will likely be redshirted along with the others."
Jabari even played with fellow UCLA commit LaRue Zamorano, and they will continue to learn from each other the more they practice with one another in Westwood.
According to his bio, Jabari chose UCLA because of “its academic excellence and endless networking options,' "as well as his belief in head coach DeShaun Foster and the coaching staff’s ability to make him successful on and off the field … describes his greatest athletic thrill to date as playing on high school’s varsity football team as freshman because it made him realize he belonged."
Jabari probably won't make a splash this year, but that doesn't mean that he isn't due for a breakout season in a few years. We'll just have to wait to see him rise to his full potential.
