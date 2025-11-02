All Bruins

How to Watch: UCLA WBB Opens Season vs. SDSU

The No. 3 Bruins have their eyes on a national championship this season, but it all starts here.

Connor Moreno

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) dribbles against Connecticut Huskies center Jana El Alfy (8) during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) dribbles against Connecticut Huskies center Jana El Alfy (8) during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins women's basketball team is ready for a quest to the national championship by starting the 2025-26 season in Anaheim against the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday.

Cori Close and her retooled and revamped squad are on of the top projected teams in the nation on the heels of a Final Four run cut short to the eventual champion UConn Huskies. The Bruins' nonconference slate is among the most difficult in the nation, with matchups against multiple ranked teams,

But first, a Honda Center matchup with SDSU. Here's how you can watch the third-ranked Bruins begi their season.

ucl
Feb 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks to her players center Lauren Betts (51), guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), guard Kiki Rice (1) and guard Londynn Jones (3) during the fourth quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. San Diego State Aztecs
When: Monday, Nov. 3
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Honda Center (Anaheim, California)
TV: B1G+
Announcers: Chloe Marotta, Jay Wilson
Radio: UCLA Digital Radio, Sirius XM Ch. 391

UCLA History vs. San Diego State

Monday's matchup will be the 32nd all-time meeting between the two Southern California teams. UCLA has won the last six games, but they haven't played in over a decade, the last game being a 56-55 Bruins win on Dec. 15, 2013, in San Diego.

ucl
Nov. 30, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins player Rebekah Gardner (35) makes her way to the basket as San Diego State Aztecs player Courtney Clements (54) defends during the second half of the game at the Wooden Center. UCLA won 78-71. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Crucial Injury Updates

UCLA announced Saturday that star freshman Sienna Betts will be out on Monday with a lingering lower leg injury.

"Sienna is going to be a no-go for our opener," Close said during Wednesday's media availability. "She's coming along great, she's doing a great job, but we're going to rule her out for Monday. We're excited to get her back and get her in the mix."

After a practice last week, Close detailed if there was a timeline for Betts' return.

"No, we don't know yet," Close said. "We're waiting on results from the tweak she had in the scrimmage, so we'll know more later."

Despite the time missed ahead of Betts' debut season in Westwood, Close sees this as an opportunity for the budding freshman the learn, which Close praised her for.

ucl
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"She's one of the most amazing learners I have coached in my 33 years," Close said of Betts. "Her knowledge of the game, her ability to see things then put it into practice. I think actually, there's going to be a silver lining of this little 'return-to-play' time for her, that she's going to be able to really focus on some work in her shooting pocket. It's really ahrd to fix in the middle of the season.

"She's going to work, get a lot of work with her right hand. And I just think sometimes adversity like this can sometimes force you into skill development in a way that maybe you wouldn't have attacked the same way if you didn't have this time, and a lot of that credit goes to Sienna. She's really smart, her basketball IQ is off the charts, and so I'm excited to see what comes out of this time."

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.