How to Watch: UCLA WBB Opens Season vs. SDSU
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins women's basketball team is ready for a quest to the national championship by starting the 2025-26 season in Anaheim against the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday.
Cori Close and her retooled and revamped squad are on of the top projected teams in the nation on the heels of a Final Four run cut short to the eventual champion UConn Huskies. The Bruins' nonconference slate is among the most difficult in the nation, with matchups against multiple ranked teams,
But first, a Honda Center matchup with SDSU. Here's how you can watch the third-ranked Bruins begi their season.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. San Diego State Aztecs
When: Monday, Nov. 3
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Honda Center (Anaheim, California)
TV: B1G+
Announcers: Chloe Marotta, Jay Wilson
Radio: UCLA Digital Radio, Sirius XM Ch. 391
UCLA History vs. San Diego State
Monday's matchup will be the 32nd all-time meeting between the two Southern California teams. UCLA has won the last six games, but they haven't played in over a decade, the last game being a 56-55 Bruins win on Dec. 15, 2013, in San Diego.
Crucial Injury Updates
UCLA announced Saturday that star freshman Sienna Betts will be out on Monday with a lingering lower leg injury.
"Sienna is going to be a no-go for our opener," Close said during Wednesday's media availability. "She's coming along great, she's doing a great job, but we're going to rule her out for Monday. We're excited to get her back and get her in the mix."
After a practice last week, Close detailed if there was a timeline for Betts' return.
"No, we don't know yet," Close said. "We're waiting on results from the tweak she had in the scrimmage, so we'll know more later."
Despite the time missed ahead of Betts' debut season in Westwood, Close sees this as an opportunity for the budding freshman the learn, which Close praised her for.
"She's one of the most amazing learners I have coached in my 33 years," Close said of Betts. "Her knowledge of the game, her ability to see things then put it into practice. I think actually, there's going to be a silver lining of this little 'return-to-play' time for her, that she's going to be able to really focus on some work in her shooting pocket. It's really ahrd to fix in the middle of the season.
"She's going to work, get a lot of work with her right hand. And I just think sometimes adversity like this can sometimes force you into skill development in a way that maybe you wouldn't have attacked the same way if you didn't have this time, and a lot of that credit goes to Sienna. She's really smart, her basketball IQ is off the charts, and so I'm excited to see what comes out of this time."
