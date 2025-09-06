How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs UNLV Rebels Week 2
Recovering from a loss as brutal as the one the UCLA Bruins endured at the hands of Utah in Week 1 is never easy. And yet, DeShaun Foster and his Bruins have the chance to change the trajectory of their season a week later against UNLV.
The level of anticipation was at an all-time high ahead of UCLA's season debut, and it came out flat. Transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his Bruins had to endure a week of national ridicule after losing to the Utes, 43-10.
Ahead of Saturday, all eyes are on the Bruins to recover from their loss and pick up a win against a scrappy Rebels team.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins @ UNLV Rebels
When: Saturday, Sept. 6
Time: 5:02 p.m. (PT)
Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TV: CBS Sports Network
Announcers: Rich Walz, Robert Turbin, Jordan Giorgio
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 162 or 197
Bruins Outlook: Can UCLA Recoup With 3-Straight Wins?
Perhaps optimists were overrating UCLA. Maybe DeShaun Foster and his coaching staff pulled off one of the best marketing summers in college football. Or Utah is just that good a team. Whatever you want to rest your laurels on, it's evident that these Bruins didn't meet the levels of hype they created in the offseason.
“We just played a good team. That was it," Foster said after the game. "We played a good team that came out and played their style of play. I won’t take anything away from them. They were able to execute and do what they wanted to do out there on the field. We’ve just got to come back in, regroup and really just grade yourself and be hard on yourself. This isn’t going to be easy. You can’t just go in there and point the finger at other people. You’ve got to see ‘What did I do to help this team?’”
If there's one thing we learned from Foster and his Bruins last season, it's that they won't just give up when things go south. In his first season last year, Foster led UCLA to a Week 1 win, and then wound up losing his next five games. Did they just give up? No. In fact, he never lost the locker room, and the Bruins finished the season winning four of their last six games.
