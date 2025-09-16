All Bruins

Where UCLA's Opponents Rank in Updated ESPN FPI

The Bruins' remaining schedule is looking as daunting as ever.

Connor Moreno

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The outlook of UCLA's season is looking as grim as ever.

On the heels of a rock-bottom loss to New Mexico and the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins have one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football, and a 0-12 season isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Why? Because all nine of UCLA's remaining opponents rank higher than them in ESPN's updated FPI. The Bruins are No. 93 in the nation. Let's take a look at where their remaining opponents rank.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (Up 1)

The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot on the AP Polls after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws a touchdown pass to Carnell Tate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. USC Trojans

A long weather delay didn't hold USC back from proving to voters its worth among the nation's top teams. The Trojans made their way into the AP Top 25 after opening conference play with a 33-17 win over Purdue.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

The No. 2 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

16. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 1)

The No. 19 Hoosiers cruised through non-conference play with a 73-0 shellacking against Indiana State. Indiana is one of four ranked opponents on UCLA's remaining schedule.

Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Jonathan Brady (0) and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

17. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Down 5)

Since merely escaping Cincinnati to open the season, the Cornhuskers have been cruising. Following a Week 3, 59-7 win over Houston Christian, Nebraska enters conference play undefeated and takes on No. 21 Michigan this week.

Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Cortez Mills Jr. (19) celebrates after a touchdown against the Houston Christian Huskies during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

29. Washington Huskies (Up 1)

The Huskies had a bye in Week 3 and don't open conference play until Week 5 against Ohio State. Washington takes on Washington State this week with the hopes of entering conference play undefeated.

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) poses against the UC Davis Aggies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

60. Maryland Terrapins (Down 2)

Maryland is yet another undefeated UCLA opponent through three weeks, coming out of the weekend with a 44-17 win over FCS Towson. The Terrapins have a test coming up, with matchups against Nebraska, Washington and Nebraska before facing the Bruins.

Sep 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Khristian Martin (12) passes in the second half against the Towson Tigers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

69. Michigan State Spartans (Down 7)

The Spartans continued their undefeated start to the season with a 41-24 win over Youngstown State. It's unlikely that streak will continue, though, as Michigan State takes on No. 25 USC this week.

Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) attempts to vault over Youngstown State linebacker Solomon Farrell (16) in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

76. Northwestern Wildcats (Down 1)

The Wildcats kicked off conference play in Week 3 against No. 4 Oregon. The Ducks handled business as Northwestern dropped 34-14 and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats are lowly, but the Bruins are lower, ESPN says UCLA has a 25.4% chance to win when they play on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) throws the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

