Where UCLA's Opponents Rank in Updated ESPN FPI
The outlook of UCLA's season is looking as grim as ever.
On the heels of a rock-bottom loss to New Mexico and the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins have one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football, and a 0-12 season isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility.
Why? Because all nine of UCLA's remaining opponents rank higher than them in ESPN's updated FPI. The Bruins are No. 93 in the nation. Let's take a look at where their remaining opponents rank.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (Up 1)
The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot on the AP Polls after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington.
5. USC Trojans
A long weather delay didn't hold USC back from proving to voters its worth among the nation's top teams. The Trojans made their way into the AP Top 25 after opening conference play with a 33-17 win over Purdue.
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
The No. 2 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.
16. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 1)
The No. 19 Hoosiers cruised through non-conference play with a 73-0 shellacking against Indiana State. Indiana is one of four ranked opponents on UCLA's remaining schedule.
17. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Down 5)
Since merely escaping Cincinnati to open the season, the Cornhuskers have been cruising. Following a Week 3, 59-7 win over Houston Christian, Nebraska enters conference play undefeated and takes on No. 21 Michigan this week.
29. Washington Huskies (Up 1)
The Huskies had a bye in Week 3 and don't open conference play until Week 5 against Ohio State. Washington takes on Washington State this week with the hopes of entering conference play undefeated.
60. Maryland Terrapins (Down 2)
Maryland is yet another undefeated UCLA opponent through three weeks, coming out of the weekend with a 44-17 win over FCS Towson. The Terrapins have a test coming up, with matchups against Nebraska, Washington and Nebraska before facing the Bruins.
69. Michigan State Spartans (Down 7)
The Spartans continued their undefeated start to the season with a 41-24 win over Youngstown State. It's unlikely that streak will continue, though, as Michigan State takes on No. 25 USC this week.
76. Northwestern Wildcats (Down 1)
The Wildcats kicked off conference play in Week 3 against No. 4 Oregon. The Ducks handled business as Northwestern dropped 34-14 and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats are lowly, but the Bruins are lower, ESPN says UCLA has a 25.4% chance to win when they play on Saturday, Sept. 27.
