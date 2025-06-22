UCLA Basketball Extends Offer to 2026 4-Star Wing
UCLA men's basketball officially extended and offer to four-star wing out of Millennium High School (Goodyear, Ariz.), Cameron Holmes on Friday after he competed in Thursday's Section 7 basketball team camp.
Holmes is 18th on ESPN's 2026 Top 100 and is the No. 2 prospect out of the state of Arizona, according to ESPN. He has offers from Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Dayton and Georgetown along with the Bruins now.
This week was Holmes' second time balling out in front of Bruins coaches at Section 7. At last year's camp, BruinReportOnline's Tracy Pierson wrote about what he saw in the 6-foot-5, 195-pound small forward:
"Was phenomenal at Section 7, cemented himself as a top-15 national prospect. He might not be top ten since he's not necessarily flashy play after flashy play, but he probably deserves it. He does so many things well -- shoots from the outside, slashes, finishes, dishes and plays incredible defense. Arizona is trying to keep him in-state, but it will have competition. A couple of years ago I heard that UCLA was a childhood favorite. He plays alongside Brandon McCoy on Arizona Unity in the Nike EYBL, making that club one of the most-fun to watch in July. More importantly, UCLA will see a great deal of him."
Back in December, 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein evaluated Holmes. This is what he had to say about what a program could potentially get in him:
"Holmes is a well-built lefty wing who has continued to develop his skill-set. He was showing clear signs of shooting progression over the summer, and that has continued into the season, as he’s a threat to make threes, pull-ups, and even an occasional tough shot, with a much more fluid release than we saw when he was younger. He has good positional size, strength, and length on the wing. He also has a solid feel for the game and is a reliable decision-maker as a passer, particularly in the middle of the court. Holmes is not a dynamic handler, and hasn’t been much of a creator to this point, but is now starting to make some physical drives to take advantage of his physical tools. With his wing size, increasingly strong frame, developing shot-making, steady decision-making, and some untapped defensive upside, he's trending towards a well-rounded two-way player."
Holmes' dynamic wing build fits Mick Cronin's system quite well. Though the 2026 wing is drawing interest from plenty of strong programs, UCLA was a childood favorite, as mentioned by Pierson.
