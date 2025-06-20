Fellow 2026 Commits React to Schwerzel's UCLA Pledge
The UCLA Bruins shot into the top-10 of 2026 recruiting class rankings Thursday after landing Seattle O'Dea three-star defensive end David Schwerzel.
Coach DeShaun Foster and his staff are riding a June hot streak as Schwerzel is their 19th overall pledge and 11th in the month after consecutive weekends with mass amounts of visits.
Schwerzel is the No. 2 overall recruit out of the state of Washington and 37th overall at his position in the nation according to 247Sports. UCLA beat out the likes of Washington and Stanford for the 6-fot-4, 275-pounder.
Following the news, many of Schwerzel's fellow Bruins commits took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement for him and the growing 2026 class in Westwood.
Recruiting reporter for Rivals Matt Moreno detailed just how surprising this commitment was for UCLA.
"Felt like David Schwerzel to Washington was a foregone conclusion at one point but the Bruins pull off the commitment from the Seattle-based DE. More big moves in Westwood," Moreno said.
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, evaluated Schwerzel in early May. Here's what he had to say about the newest Bruin:
"Schwerzel is one of the top defensive lineman out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. We could see him playing in any scheme and moving around and playing some edge, three-tech or as a traditional tackle depending on the front. He has a big, strong 6-3.5, 265 pound frame and could easily carry 290 pounds without losing any of his athleticism. He has length, strong hands and plays with good pad level. He’s a tough kid who can play the run and offers some pass rush ability. He’s a high motor defender who pursues well to the football and run down plays from behind. He has the multi-sport background we like and along with football, also plays hoops and throws the shot in track. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and should be a multi-year starter at the next level."
The "Fos Era" is in full swing and showing no signs of slowing down. Westwood is becoming a destination for talent all over the country under Foster in just his second year with the team.
