UCLA Football: 2 Other Teams Considered Drafting Laiatu Latu Before Colts
The primary concern NFL teams had with UCLA standout defensive end Laiatu Latu during the pre-draft process was his medical history. The 2023 unanimous All-American was forced to medically retire in 2021 while playing for Washington due to neck fusion surgery. Despite the medical retirement, Latu overcame the odds and returned to college football after transferring to UCLA, where he became the team, and arguably the nation's, best pass rusher.
The good news for Latu is that multiple teams were comfortable with his medicals after he underwent testing. Along with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected Latu 15th overall as the first defensive player off the board, two other teams reportedly considered drafting him.
These two teams were reportedly the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, but both took quarterbacks in the first round instead with the Broncos taking Oregon's Bo Nix and the Falcons selecting Washington's Michael Penix Jr. Had Nix not been available, there's a strong chance that the Broncos would have taken Latu. The Falcons were reportedly not considering taking Latu over Penix, but possibly trading back into the first round, per ESPN's ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Fowler also reported that the lone team he's heard was concerned with Latu's prior medical issues was the Miami Dolphins, who already have two injured defensive linemen in Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips.
In the end, Latu has landed with the Colts and the other two teams got what they hope will be their franchise quarterbacks. He is already a favorite for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and could easily make a quick impact rushing off the edge for Indy. In his final year at UCLA, Latu led the FBS in tackles for loss with 21.5, and finished third in sacks with 13.
