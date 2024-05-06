UCLA Football: Former Pac-12 Quarterback Commits to Bruins
UCLA football is adding another quarterback to the roster by securing a commitment from freshman Demaricus Davis. Davis transfers to the Bruins from Washington, where he participated in the Huskies' spring practices.
Davis announced his commitment to UCLA on social media Monday, after entering the transfer portal on April 26 and visiting the Bruins recently. Davis originally signed his letter of intent with Washington back in December, but initially entered the transfer portal on January 22, ten days after former Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer agreed to become the next head coach of Alabama following the departure of Nick Saban. He then withdrew from the transfer portal four days later on January 26.
The four-star quarterback prospect is local to Los Angeles, having played high school football at Etiwanda in Rancho Cucamonga. He broke out in his senior season of high school, completing 69.4% of his passes for 2,618 yards with 25 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and seven rushing touchdowns, via 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-5, 187 lb. prospect showed off an exciting skillset during his time at Etiwanda. He displayed a good arm to throw deep and hit receivers in stride with his light touch. Alternatively, he showcased good ball placement skills to give his receivers a chance on contested catches. He also showed his dual-threat versatility with his ability to throw on the run and to take off with his legs and make defenders look silly by evading their tackle attempts.
Davis will join fellow Washington transfer and SoCal native Ethan Garbers on the Bruins. Garbers is expected to be the Bruins' starter in the 2024 season, but Davis certainly has a chance at earning the starting job later in his college career. His addition is also important for the Bruins as it gives the Bruins more depth at the position after losing Collin Schlee and Dante Moore this past offseason.
More UCLA: 11 Bruins Alums in WNBA for 2024 Season