UCLA Football: AFC West Team Trades Down to Land Bruins Star Pass Rusher in New Mock Draft
UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu has seen his name shoot up draft boards throughout the entire draft process and for good reason. Latu starred while with the Bruins, posting 13 sacks over the 12 games that he played in.
He has shown teams that he can get to the quarterback at a high level, giving them a glimpse of what he could ultimately become. Latu plays with a high motor and never gives up on a play, something that perspective teams value in an incoming prospect.
The former Bruin has been projected to land somewhere in the first round, from the top 10 to the bottom of the round. In a new mock draft done by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Latu lands with the Denver Broncos after they trade down to land the No. 19 pick from the Los Angeles Rams.
"I know it seems crazy to have the Broncos getting out of Round 1 without a quarterback, but that is the situation they’re in. They could still grab Nix on Day 2 with this trade-down."
The Broncos have long had a strong history of great pass rushers and Latu could be the next if he were to end up there. His ability to get off the line of scrimmage with ease could provide the Broncos with a legitimate threat along the defensive line, something Denver has been looking for.
This could end up being a great landing spot for both sides and Latu would thrive under head coach Sean Payton. Latu will have a chip on his shoulder and Denver could look to take advantage of that fact.
