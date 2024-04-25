UCLA Football: Tune In To NFL Draft To Watch Bruins Go Pro This Year
The UCLA Bruins are expected to have a few players drafted in the NFL Draft this weekend, all starting with round one tonight. Star pass rusher Laiatu Latu is expected to kick off the festivities for the Bruins, becoming the first UCLA player to be taken in the first round since 2018.
How to watch the NFL Draft
There are a few other players who will likely be taken or will sign as undrafted free agents once all is said and done. It all starts tonight with round one, starting at 5m PT. It will be shown live on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.
Round one will be held tonight, with rounds two and three being held on Friday, April 26. Rounds four through seven will conclude the draft, taking place on Saturday, April 27.
UCLA typically has a few players entering the league and this season will be no different. This year's version will be special in its own right so make sure to tune in to see where your Bruins go!
More UCLA: UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Falls to Bottom of First Round in Fresh Pre-Draft Mock