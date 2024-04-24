UCLA Football: Bruins Star Edge Rusher Taken in Top-10 of NFL.com Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins defense was one of the better units around college football last season, especially against the run. One of the main reasons was the play of star edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who shined during his time with the Bruins.
Latu's play all year has him projected to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, which would make him the first Bruins player to be taken there since 2018. He posted 13 sacks over 12 games last season, giving potential NFL teams a taste of what he could do come Sundays.
He has been projected to be taken anywhere from the top-10 of the first round to the back end of the round. But in a new mock draft by Charles Davis of NFL.com, Latu stays in the top 10 and heads to the Atlanta Falcons.
"Atlanta is eager to compete right now in the NFC South, and edge tops the team's list of needs, so the Falcons take the best all-around pass rusher in this draft."
The Falcons desperately need help with getting to the opposing quarterback and Latu could solve many of their issues. He could fit in very well under new head coach Raheem Morris, who got to see him up close during his time with the Los Angeles Rams.
Latu's ability to get off the line quickly could help the Falcons beef up their defensive front, giving them more reason to compete next season. This would be an ideal landing spot for the former Bruins star and his going in the top 10 would be a great story for the UCLA program as a whole.
