UCLA Football: Could Previous Injury Problems Cause Laiatu Latu to Drop in Draft?
When former UCLA Bruins' star pass rusher Laiatu Latu was told that he wouldn't be able to play football any more years ago, it crushed him. However, he never let it get him down and he was determined to push forward.
Latu suffered a neck injury, medically forcing him to reture. But his determination to play the game he loves helped him not falter to this thought. Latu has been healthy for a few years now and just put together another strong season for the Bruins.
Entering the NFL Draft process, there were questions about his overall health and it could end up causing teams to be wary of picking him. Even though Latu has shown he is healthy, there are those who will duck drafting him.
"UCLA edge Laiatu Latu is NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's 16th-ranked prospect. However, Latu missed two years of college football and was forced to medically retire at one point while at Washington due to a injury. He's since rebounded and was a force at UCLA, but Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager said Thursday that "teams are split on the medical." Will talent and potential win out for Latu, or will health concerns cause a drop? It could be a storyline to monitor on Night 1 of the draft."
Latu posted 13 sacks over 12 games this past season, showing a strong ability to get to the quarterback. While the past injury concerns are there, he has been healthy fr multiple years in a row now.
If a team passes up on Latu, they may end up regretting it. He has a high motor and never gives up on a play, making him an ideal prospect. We should know soon just how wary teams are and where Latu ultimately ends up.
