UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Falls Toward Bottom of First Round in New Yahoo Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins are expected to have their first player selected within the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time since 2018. Star pass rusher Laiatu Latu looks to be changing the narrative for the Bruins this season, giving props to their great defense from this past season.
Latu has been projected to go anywhere from within the top 10 of the draft to the back end of the first round. Wherever he goes, he will give it his all and whichever team will get a player with a chip on his shoulder.
In a new mock draft by Charles McDonald and Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports, Latu falls toward the back part of the first round. He is scooped up by the Arizona Cardinals with pick No. 27.
"Latu’s draft stock feels extremely fluid, but the Cardinals are happy to land him here. He has the production and traits to be a long-term fixture on the Cardinals’ front as they continue to rebuild their defense."
There are those that see Latu as the more pure pass rusher in the entire draft class, giving thought to him going higher. But an injury earlier in his career may scare off some potential teams.
Latu has shown that he can remain healthy, posting 13 sacks over 12 games last season. If he were to go to Arizona, he would give them a true pass rusher, something they have been lacking for years.
This could be a solid landing spot for him and he would get to stay on the West Coast. Latu has all the tools to be a successful NFL player but just needs the chance to show what he can do.
