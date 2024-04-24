UCLA Football: Bruins Star Hoping to Be Part of London Games This Season
What is one thing UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu is looking forward to in the NFL? Playing overseas. When asked about an NFL stadium he wants to play in for his NFL bucket list, Latu said he wants to play at an overseas stadium, including in London, via NFL Total Access.
Latu should have plenty of opportunities to fulfill these dreams as the NFL has prioritized international expansion of the game. Over the last decade, the NFL has increased the number of international games played and number the number of countries games are played in. This will expand to São Paulo, Brazil in 2024, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil.
Along with the Eagles, four other teams are set to host international NFL games in 2024. The Carolina Panthers will host a game in Munich, Germany, while the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears will all host London games at either. Wembley Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If Latu is drafted by another of the latter three teams or their opponents, he will get to play in London immediately. If he is drafted by the Jaguars, he will likely get to play in London annually as the team has done so over the last decade, including playing two games there in 2024.
At the end of 2023, the NFL voted to double the number of international games to eight per season, which will begin in 2025. With this growth, it would be unsurprising to see the NFL play games in Spain, Paris, France, Sydney, and Australia, or branch out to other areas.
For Latu, this means there will likely be plenty of international games ahead as he begins his new NFL career.
