UCLA Football: New NFL Mock Draft Has Laiatu Latu Ready to 'Eat Some Kneecaps'
The UCLA Bruins are expecting to have one player taken in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, star pass rusher Laiatu Latu. Latu was special for the Bruins, posting 13 sacks over 12 games last year.
His ability to get to the backfield with ease has potential NFL teams dreaming of him landing with their squad. Latu has a motor to never quit a play, something that should translate well in the NFL.
However, in a recent NFL mock draft done by Fox Sports, Latu falls to pick No. 29. He lands with the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell.
"I can't in good conscience actually think Latu would fall to the Lions, but then again, who would be shocked? Detroit has drafted extraordinarily well under general manager Brad Holmes and he's shown the willingness to just take good players. Latu rotating with Marcus Davenport opposite Aidan Hutchinson with now D.J. Reader and the ever-underrated Alim McNeill on the interior? That is scary for everyone else in the NFC."
It would be a shock to see Latu fall this far in the first round but stranger things have happened before. Latu did suffer some injuries early on in his collegiate career which could cause teams to be a little worrisome for his future. However, his production over the last two seasons has been great to alleviate any issues.
Getting Latu this far into the first round would be a steal for the Lions and opposing offenses may cower in fear from the thought of him on their defensive front. It's an unlikely situation to happen but a fun one to think about, well, as long as you are a supporter of the Lions.
