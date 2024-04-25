UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Falls to Bottom of First Round in Fresh Pre-Draft Mock
The UCLA Bruins defense was one of the better units in college football last season, especially against the run. They were led by star pass rusher Laiatu Latu, who is projected to be taken somewhere in the first round of the NFL Draft tonight.
Latu posted 13 sacks over 12 games played, showing a strong ability to get into the backfield. Many see him as the most pure pass rusher in the draft class, giving thought to him going early on.
In a new mock draft by Peter Schrager of NFL.com, he has Latu falling down to pick No. 28 with the Buffalo Bills.
"NFL teams are torn on Latu. Some love him. Some have major concerns about his injury history. If he’s on the board here, Buffalo might not be able to pass him up."
If Latu does fall down to pick No. 28, it would be a massive fall for him. He has been projected to go anywhere from the top-10 of the draft to the middle parts. However, there could be a silver lining for the former Bruins star pass rusher.
Buffalo is seen as one of the better teams in the AFC, giving him a chance to go play for a contender right away. Latu could vastly help the Bills and learn from future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller along the way.
This is a good landing spot for him, however, it's not likely that he will remain this far into the first round of the draft. Latu has been rising up draft boards for the entire process so expect him to hear his name called fairly early on in the night.
