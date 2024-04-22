UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Heads to South Beach in New Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins will likely have a player picked in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft after star pass rusher Laiatu Latu dominated last season. Latu was special for the Bruins, posting 13 sacks over 12 games played last year.
Latu has been rising up draft boards the entire process and has potential teams dreaming of him falling to them in the draft. He has been projected to be taken anywhere from the top-10 of the first round to the back end of the first night.
His ability to get off the line was ease should translate over to the NFL very well and he could end up being a very valuable addition to any roster. In a new mock draft by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Latu finds himself heading to South Beach to play for the Miami Dolphins.
"The Dolphins weren’t scared off by Jaelan Phillips’ injury past, and I don’t think they will shy away from Latu’s either. With Bradley Chubb and Phillips working their way back from injury, Latu and his savvy pass-rush skills can contribute immediately in Miami"
Miami has been looking for more pass rush help this offseason and Latu could easily provide that to them. Playing in the loaded AFC, the Dolphins have to find a way to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, something Latu proved he could do at a high level in college.
Playing on a contender could also help Latu keep his motivation up throughout the long season. He is someone who never gives up on a play, something that NFL coaches love to see in prospects. The former Bruins star made a name for himself over the last few years and is now ready to show the rest of the world what he can do on the football field.
