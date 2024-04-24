UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Hoping to Be Drafted by NFC South Squad
UCLA Bruins star pass rusher Laiatu Latu is one of the hottest names across the NFL Draft this year, giving thought that he will be taken somewhere in the first round. He has shot up draft boards over time and many teams are interested in looking to bring him in.
Latu took part in some fun with NFL Total Access and shared some of his bucket list hopes when entering the NFL. One of those is that he would love to be drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this draft.
He has been mocked by the Buccaneers a few times before but Latu may go before Tampa Bay has a pick. He has been climbing up the rankings, giving more reality to him being taken in the middle part of the first round.
If he were to land with the Buccaneers, it would be a solid landing spot for the Bruins star pass rusher. Tampa Bay loves to bring out physical pass rushers and Latu would fit the mold to a tee.
Tampa Bay is also a contender in the NFC, giving him a chance to potentially compete in his rookie season. It remains to be seen where Latu will ultimately end up but his preference seems to be apparent.
