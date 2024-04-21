UCLA Football: Where Laiatu Latu Ranks In Pre-Draft Defensive Rookie Of The Year Odds
The NFL draft is less than a week away, and soon enough, we'll find out where UCLA superstar Laiatu Latu will land. We've wondered where he'll go all these months, and we'll soon have our answer.
Latu is among the best pass rushers in this draft and will be a top pick. No matter where he lands, it looks like FOX Sports likes his odds of being the pre-draft favorite to win the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
According to FOX Sports, Latu is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at +750.
Following Latu is Alabama star linebacker Dallas Turner at +800 and Florida State defensive end Jared Verse at +800.
"The most consistent edge rusher in college football in 2023, Latu comes with a pro-ready assortment of polished pass-rush moves, as well as prototypical size, strength and flexibility," Rang wrote. "Some have concerns about a previous neck injury, but the tape and production (23.5 sacks in 25 games at UCLA) is undeniable."
The numbers Latu posted in his two years at UCLA, especially in 2023, speak for themselves. He's a menace at the line and could cause problems for any offense. The big question is how much better he can get or will he get.
He's 23 years old and has an injury history that is a cause for concern. If you could guarantee a healthy-ish career for Latu, he will pan out to be the player many experts believe he can be.
