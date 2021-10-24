Week 9 AP Poll: UCLA Earns Point, Pac-12 Representation Sparse

Any momentum the Bruins had on the national stage seems to have dissipated.

UCLA football (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) earned a single point in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Sunday following all the Week 8 contests across the country. The Bruins got four points the last time the poll was released, but had been ranked as high as No. 20 as recently as Week 5 and No. 13 back in Week 3.

The USA Coaches Poll, on the other hand, did not provide UCLA with any votes at all.

The Bruins lost to Oregon 34-31 fresh off back-to-back wins over Arizona and Washington.

UCLA had been a part of every AP Poll so far in 2021 prior to Week 7, and now they narrowly avoided being completely absent from the poll for the second time in three weeks. The Bruins’ four points last week were good enough to make them the No. 36 team in the country, and even with three fewer points, they are still tied for No. 36 with Minnesota this time around.

Steve Virgen of the Albuquerue Journal is the only voter who mentioned UCLA, slotting them in at No. 25.

Around the conference, Oregon moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 after beating UCLA and watching Penn State and Oklahoma State lose their respective contests. The Ducks are the lone Pac-12 team in the top 25.

Utah, which was just two spots outside the top 25 a week ago, fell out completely after losing to Oregon State. Arizona State moved up two spots to No. 31 while on bye, tied with the Beavers, who were not part of the poll last week.

No other Pac-12 teams received votes.

UCLA does not have a win against a team with a vote in the poll.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Georgia, 7-0 (63 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati, 6-0

3. Alabama, 7-1

4. Oklahoma, 7-1

5. Ohio State, 6-1

6. Michigan, 7-0

7. Oregon, 6-1

8. Michigan State, 7-0

9. Iowa, 6-1

10. Ole Miss, 6-1

11. Notre Dame, 6-1

12. Kentucky, 6-1

13. Wake Forest, 7-0

14. Texas A&M, 6-2

15. Oklahoma State, 6-1

16. Baylor, 6-1

17. Pittsburgh, 6-1

18. Auburn, 5-2

19. SMU, 7-0

20. Penn State, 5-2

21. San Diego State, 7-0

22. Iowa State, 5-2

23. UTSA, 8-0

24. Coastal Carolina, 6-1

25. BYU, 6-2

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

