Ball State Transfer RB Carson Steele Commits to UCLA Football

One of the most productive ball-carriers on the market is on his way to Westwood.

Former Ball State running back Carson Steele has committed to UCLA football, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Steele entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3 after two seasons in Muncie, Indiana, giving him two years of eligibility remaining.

Steele ranked No. 8 in the country in rushing yards in 2022, in addition to leading the MAC in the category.

Steele is the ninth transfer to commit to the Bruins since the end of the regular season, joining UPenn defensive end Jake Heimlicher, Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, Princeton punter Will Powers, Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee, Purdue left guard Spencer Holstege, Army running back Anthony Adkins, tight end Moliki Matavao and Montana State kicker Blake Glessner.

It has been a meteoric rise for Steele over the past two years, considering he was a two-star recruit coming out of Center Grove High School (IN) in 2021. As a true freshman, Steele rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns on 192 carries. Steele also added 157 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions, taking him over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his first year of college action.

Steele suddenly entered 2022 as an established force in the MAC, and he more than met those expectations. On 289 carries, Steele rushed for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns. Adding in 166 yards and a touchdown on 29 catches, Steele finished with 1,772 yards and 15 touchdowns from scrimmage en route to All-MAC First Team honors.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound back put up 100-plus rushing yards in nine of his last 11 appearances, and he went for 96 yards on 14 carries in one of the two times he didn't reach that threshold.

Steele was a guest on ESPN's SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Dec. 30. He won Van Pelt's award for Best Performance in a Bad Beat after rushing for 179 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-21 win over UConn on Oct. 15.

Steele has very similar measurables to Zach Charbonnet, who is expected to leave for the NFL Draft this offseason following an All-American senior year in 2022. Christian Grubb is the only other Bruin leaving the backfield for the time being, with the former track star entering the portal himself, although Deshun Murrell was reportedly not seen on the sidelines at the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.

There are still plenty of options remaining to make up for Charbonnet's lost production, though, starting with Steele. Adkins is another veteran who will help Steele carry the load, likely in a power back role at 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds.

Keegan Jones and TJ Harden are the top returnees, with the former spending most of 2022 as a receiving back. Jones went for 332 yards and two touchdowns on 73 carries, while Harden racked up 325 yards and four touchdowns on just 44 carries as a true freshman.

Joining those two homegrown options are former Washington quarterback transfer turned receiver turned running back, Colson Yankoff, as well as class of 2023 signee Isaiah Carlson.

Jones could wind up being the only UCLA running back next season who is shorter than 6-feet and lighter than 200 pounds.

Steele – beyond his physical attributes – fits the mold of the running backs who have been the most productive under coach Chip Kelly and running backs coach DeShaun Foster. Charbonnet, Brittain Brown and Joshua Kelley were all transfer additions, and now Steele could be the next in line to put up big numbers donning blue and gold.

