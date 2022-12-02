Skip to main content

UCLA Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023

Keeping an eye on which Bruins are coming and going through the transfer portal this offseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Transfer season has officially begun in college football.

With the regular season coming to an end, there has been a rush of players joining the NCAA transfer portal. UCLA football (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) has already lost players to the portal, and it will try once again to add key pieces to its upcoming roster through the new age team-building avenue. Last offseason, the Bruins watched 21 players leave the program via the portal, but they picked up 14 additions in exchange.

All Bruins is keeping track of who's coming, who's going, and who the staff is keeping an eye on heading into 2023.

Outgoing

Chase Artopoeus, Quarterback

Hometown: Orcutt, California
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
2022 Stats: 3 GP
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
247Sports: Two-Star, No. 114 QB, No. 355 CA, N/A overall (2019)
High School Offers: Brown, Columbia, UCLA (PWO)
Transfer Offers: East Tennessee State
Destination: TBD

Hayden Harris, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Mill Creek, Washington
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 251 pounds
2022 Stats: 3 GP
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 157 OLB, No. 27 WA, No. 2,239 overall (2019)
High School Offers: Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines, Redlands, Simon Fraser, UCLA
Transfer Offers: N/A
Destination: TBD

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erich Osteen, Linebacker

Hometown: Simi Valley, California
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
2022 Stats: 1 GP
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
247Sports Composite: N/A (2019)
High School Offers: UCLA (PWO)
Transfer Offers: N/A
Destination: TBD

Incoming

Jake Heimlicher, Defensive End

Previous School: UPenn
Hometown: Aurora, Colorado
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 245 pounds
2022 Stats: 10 GP, 47 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 9.0 sacks, 10 QBH, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1 PD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
247Sports: Two-Star, No. 152 OLB, No. 11 CO, N/A overall (2018)
High School Offers: Air Force, Brown, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana State, Northern Colorado, UPenn, Princeton, Wyoming
Transfer Offers: Ohio, UNC Charlotte, UCLA, Fresno State
Destination: UCLA

Targets

Anthony Adkins, Running Back

Previous School: Army
Hometown: Hodgenville, Kentucky
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 245 pounds
2021 Stats: 13 GP, 76 attempts, 355 yards, 5 TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 122 ATH, No. 17 KY, No. 1,512 overall (2019)
High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Louisville, Western Kentucky, William & Mary
Transfer Offers: Washington, UCLA (Visit)
Destination: TBD

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

UCLA Bruins

USATSI_19471333
Football

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Accepts East-West Shrine Invite

By Benjamin Royer
USATSI_19542281
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men’s Basketball Holds on To Beat Stanford in Tale of 2 Halves

By Sam Connon
IMG_0170
Football

Carter Shaw, Son of David Shaw, Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On

By Sam Connon
USATSI_5810306
Olympic Sports

Longtime UCLA Women's Volleyball Coach Michael Sealy Steps Down

By Sam Connon
Fi6WgzPVQAE9izQ
Football

UCLA Football Flips Class of 2023 DL Grant Buckey From Rival USC

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19022171
Football

UCLA Football Linebacker Erich Osteen Enters Transfer Portal

By Sam Connon
USATSI_17668370
Men's Basketball

UCLA vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

By Sam Connon
Fi18rPiVEAE9v90
Football

UCLA Football Defensive Lineman Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal

By Sam Connon