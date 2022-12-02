UCLA Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023
Transfer season has officially begun in college football.
With the regular season coming to an end, there has been a rush of players joining the NCAA transfer portal. UCLA football (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) has already lost players to the portal, and it will try once again to add key pieces to its upcoming roster through the new age team-building avenue. Last offseason, the Bruins watched 21 players leave the program via the portal, but they picked up 14 additions in exchange.
All Bruins is keeping track of who's coming, who's going, and who the staff is keeping an eye on heading into 2023.
Outgoing
Hometown: Orcutt, California
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
2022 Stats: 3 GP
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
247Sports: Two-Star, No. 114 QB, No. 355 CA, N/A overall (2019)
High School Offers: Brown, Columbia, UCLA (PWO)
Transfer Offers: East Tennessee State
Destination: TBD
Hayden Harris, Defensive Lineman
Hometown: Mill Creek, Washington
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 251 pounds
2022 Stats: 3 GP
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 157 OLB, No. 27 WA, No. 2,239 overall (2019)
High School Offers: Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines, Redlands, Simon Fraser, UCLA
Transfer Offers: N/A
Destination: TBD
Read More
Hometown: Simi Valley, California
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
2022 Stats: 1 GP
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
247Sports Composite: N/A (2019)
High School Offers: UCLA (PWO)
Transfer Offers: N/A
Destination: TBD
Incoming
Jake Heimlicher, Defensive End
Previous School: UPenn
Hometown: Aurora, Colorado
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 245 pounds
2022 Stats: 10 GP, 47 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 9.0 sacks, 10 QBH, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1 PD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
247Sports: Two-Star, No. 152 OLB, No. 11 CO, N/A overall (2018)
High School Offers: Air Force, Brown, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana State, Northern Colorado, UPenn, Princeton, Wyoming
Transfer Offers: Ohio, UNC Charlotte, UCLA, Fresno State
Destination: UCLA
Targets
Previous School: Army
Hometown: Hodgenville, Kentucky
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 245 pounds
2021 Stats: 13 GP, 76 attempts, 355 yards, 5 TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 122 ATH, No. 17 KY, No. 1,512 overall (2019)
High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Louisville, Western Kentucky, William & Mary
Transfer Offers: Washington, UCLA (Visit)
Destination: TBD
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated