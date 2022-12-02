UCLA Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023

Transfer season has officially begun in college football.

With the regular season coming to an end, there has been a rush of players joining the NCAA transfer portal. UCLA football (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) has already lost players to the portal, and it will try once again to add key pieces to its upcoming roster through the new age team-building avenue. Last offseason, the Bruins watched 21 players leave the program via the portal, but they picked up 14 additions in exchange.

All Bruins is keeping track of who's coming, who's going, and who the staff is keeping an eye on heading into 2023.

Outgoing

Chase Artopoeus, Quarterback

Hometown: Orcutt, California

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

2022 Stats: 3 GP

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

247Sports: Two-Star, No. 114 QB, No. 355 CA, N/A overall (2019)

High School Offers: Brown, Columbia, UCLA (PWO)

Transfer Offers: East Tennessee State

Destination: TBD

Hayden Harris, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Mill Creek, Washington

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 251 pounds

2022 Stats: 3 GP

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 157 OLB, No. 27 WA, No. 2,239 overall (2019)

High School Offers: Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines, Redlands, Simon Fraser, UCLA

Transfer Offers: N/A

Destination: TBD

Erich Osteen, Linebacker

Hometown: Simi Valley, California

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

2022 Stats: 1 GP

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

247Sports Composite: N/A (2019)

High School Offers: UCLA (PWO)

Transfer Offers: N/A

Destination: TBD

Incoming

Jake Heimlicher, Defensive End

Previous School: UPenn

Hometown: Aurora, Colorado

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

2022 Stats: 10 GP, 47 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 9.0 sacks, 10 QBH, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1 PD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

247Sports: Two-Star, No. 152 OLB, No. 11 CO, N/A overall (2018)

High School Offers: Air Force, Brown, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana State, Northern Colorado, UPenn, Princeton, Wyoming

Transfer Offers: Ohio, UNC Charlotte, UCLA, Fresno State

Destination: UCLA

Targets

Anthony Adkins, Running Back

Previous School: Army

Hometown: Hodgenville, Kentucky

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 245 pounds

2021 Stats: 13 GP, 76 attempts, 355 yards, 5 TD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 122 ATH, No. 17 KY, No. 1,512 overall (2019)

High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Louisville, Western Kentucky, William & Mary

Transfer Offers: Washington, UCLA (Visit)

Destination: TBD



