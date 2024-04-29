UCLA Football: Bruins Hoping To Avoid Further Transfers Before Portal Closes
New UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster is looking to create an entirely new culture around the program. He wants to be out with the old ways that the Bruins did things and bring his own sense of flare to the mix.
But with the reality of the new college football landscape, that can be tough. The appeal of the transfer portal has players consistently shifting around, leaving coaches only to hope that the players they recruited will stay on.
Foster is hoping that there aren't too many more players from the Bruins that enter into the portal before it closes. He believes he has the right system in place to help avoid any issues.
“I don’t think we have too many guys unhappy or anything like that and I have an open door,” Foster said. “So come talk to me if you’re upset about something, you want to know about where [you are on the depth chart], just anything, just come talk to me and we can figure it out from there.”
The Bruins already lost quarterback Collin Schlee and pass rusher Choe Bryant-Strother, both of whom had previously informed Foster about their decision to leave. But the Bruins don't want any more casualties from the portal.
Foster is looking to make his mark with the team in his first season as the coach, especially as the program heads to the Big Ten. If he can translate the success that he has already seen onto the football field, the Bruins may have something special brewing with him.
