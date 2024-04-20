UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Hints That Jay Toia Is Welcome To Not Transfer, Too
While the vibes around the UCLA football program in recent weeks have been legitimately strong, new head coach DeShaun Foster has recently encountered the first major challenge of his coaching career.
Star defensive tackle Jay Toia -- a projected future NFL player and lynchpin of this year's defense -- decided to enter the transfer portal. It was a massive blow for the Bruins considering the depth up front, as well as the talent Toia brings to the table.
Despite the fact he had been present with the team throughout the offseason workout period, in addition to the first few weeks of spring ball, Toia entered the portal to presumably weigh his options.
There might be a slim glimmer of hope, however, that the team can keep him in the fold. At the conclusion of Friday evening's 'Under the LIghts' showcase, Foster touched on the subject, per Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times:
There are rumors suggesting that Toia is already visiting the University of Texas. The Longhorns are clearly a national contender, and Steve Sarkisian understands the benefit of having as deep a defensive line group as possible. This is particularly the case with that team's move to the SEC coming.
As for UCLA, losing a core starter at any position is a major issue. When it's a multi-year starter at defensive tackle, it stings a bit more. Tracy McDannald of Breeze Varsity was on hand to capture Foster's reaction.
Objectively speaking, Toia was the most talented player on the defense. He was also the best pro prospect from a group that's going to look a whole lot different than it did a year ago.
Foster is known to be a very personable guy. Being an alum of the university, if there's one guy who can sell the vision of the program, it would be him. In this case, it seems like somewhat of an uphill battle to keep Toia from leaving.
If Foster can get Toia to change his mind, the ceiling of the team will increase. If not, expectations -- which are already low in this rebuild -- may have to be tempered further.
