UCLA Football: Bruins Odds-On Favorites To Add Elite Transfer Portal QB
Incumbent UCLA Bruins starter Ethan Garbers might get some competition at the position heading into next fall, after all.
Per Bookies.com, the Blue and Gold have emerged as the odds-on favorites (+450) to nab soon-to-be-ex-Arizona State University Sun Devils signal caller Jaden Rashada, who declared for the NCAA's transfer portal on Thursday.
Auburn (+500) and Georgia (+650) are just behind the Bruins. TCU (+700) and Florida and Maryland (+750) comprise the rest of the top six candidates to add Rashada's services.
A knee injury limited Rashada to just three healthy contests in 2023. In those three games, the 6'4", 185-pound freshman out of Pittsburg, California passed for 485 total yards on 44-of-82 total completions (53.7%) and four touchdowns (against three interceptions), for a 112.1 overall rating.
Rashada posted this message announcing his departure on X Thursday:
Upperclassman Trenton Bourgue, ex-Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt, and preferred walk-on freshman Navi Bruzon are now the only remaining quarterbacks still with the program.
Garbers and redshirt freshman Justyn Martin are currently considered the team's top two options at the position currently rostered. True freshman Dante Moore and vet Collin Schlee, who both started at different points in the 2023 season under Chip Kelly (though Garbers finished the season as the team's QB1), recently announced their own departures via the NCAA's transfer portal.
