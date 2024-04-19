UCLA Football: Carson Steele Meeting With Multiple Teams Ahead of NFL Draft
The UCLA Bruins draft class is headlined by star pass rusher Laiatu Latu and rightfully so. He was brilliant for the Bruins this past season, helping them turn their defense into one of the best in the entire country.
However, the Bruins are also sending a few other talented names to the league as well. One of those is running back Carson Steele, who was a workhorse during his time with the Bruins.
Steele had 167 rushes for 847 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last season. Through the air, he caught 17 passes for 163 and two touchdowns, showing that he can be a dual-threat running back.
As Steele gets ready for the NFL Draft next week, he has been scheduling meetings with multiple teams. This includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts for in-person visits. He is also meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers for virtual visits.
Steele showed that he could be a versatile back in any offense, making him a potential steal in the draft. There is no guarantee that he will be taken in the draft but Steele could always look to sign as an undrafted free agent once things are over.
The UCLA product could provide real value to a team, if anything bringing them some extra depth. His draft stock has been fluctuating throughout the process but it's a good sign for him that multiple teams are meeting with him.
