UCLA Football: Carson Steele Meeting With Multiple Teams Ahead of NFL Draft

.@UCLAFootball RB @CarsonSteele30 rushed for 847 yards + 6 TDs 2023. Teams see a versatile chess piece that can play RB, FB or "move" TE.



In-person visits #Chiefs, #Chargers, #Raiders. #Colts local. Virtuals #Bengals, #Dolphins, #49ers.@TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/klhPMfUGVP