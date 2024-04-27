UCLA Football: Bruins On Quest To Shore Up Key Offensive Position
The UCLA Bruins have lost significant depth at the tight end position following the transfer of sophomore Carsen Ryan (now with the Utah Utes) and injuries incurred by starter Hudson Habermehl and walk-on Sam Summa.
Per Tracy Pierson of 247Sports, the Blue and Gold are now on the hunt for help in that department.
During spring practice, the Bruins were even compelled to press an offensive tackle, Niki Prongos, into service as a tight end.
With quarterback Ethan Garbers seemingly installed as DeShaun Foster's day one starting signal caller, the team is clearly striving to shore up his weapons this spring.
UCLA has just a handful of days remaining prior to the closure of this year's April 30th NCAA transfer portal, so it will need to move swiftly to bolster the tight end position. Adding a blocking end makes the most sense, given that a player could maximize Garbers' time in the pocket. Unlike the since-transferred Collin Schlee, he's not much of a running quarterback.
Pierson suggests that the Bruins have their eye on an ascendant talent, which is great because, again, they have very little time to make a move.
