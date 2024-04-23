UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Teams Up With Collegiate Rival in New Mock Draft
UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu is set to take the NFL by storm. Latu possesses all the tools to be great at the pro level, which is why he will be a first-round pick come Thursday's draft.
Where exactly Latu goes in the draft remains unknown. However, in the latest NFL mock draft by Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire and Touchdown Wire, the Chicago Bears could land Latu with the 13th overall pick after a mock trade.
That puts Latu with his college rival, former USC superstar quarterback Caleb Williams.
"There's little surprise what the Bears will do at No. 1, but there's plenty of intrigue with the No. 9 selection – as there are so many different directions they could go," Barbieri writes. "In this scenario, the top three receivers and the top edge rusher in Dallas Turner were off the board, so I traded back with the Raiders – swapping first rounders and turning a third rounder into a high second rounder. In addition, landing a top edge rusher in Latu, who might just be the best pure pass rusher in this draft class. Latu would be the perfect complement to stud Montez Sweat, solidifying the one remaining weakness to help take this top-10 defense to a top-five unit."
The Bears will take care of their offense with their first pick, and Barbieri has the team taking care of their defense with this elite pick. Latu is used to bringing back Willaims now; he will try to get off the field as quickly as possible so Williams can lead his team down the field in this mock draft.
If the Bears can land Latu, they would land arguably the best defender in the draft class and the best edge rusher. Nobody gets to the quarterback like Latu, and the numbers speak for themselves. He has a total of 21.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his senior year, donning the blue and gold.
If the Bears can add two of the top college players, the league will be in some serious trouble.
