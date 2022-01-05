Cornerback Jay Shaw Returning to UCLA Football for 2022 Season

The Bruins are getting one of their most reliable corners back for another season.

Cornerback Jay Shaw announced he would be returning to UCLA football for his fifth and final season, he shared on Instagram on Wednesday. Shaw has one year of eligibility left, the one given out to all players as a result of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Shaw has not missed a game since redshirting the 2017 season, appearing in all 43 of the Bruins' games since coach Chip Kelly took over in 2018.

Shaw was primarily a special teams player and nickel back in 2018, then he nudged his way further into the lineup by starting four games in 2019. The following season, he started all seven games for UCLA.

The defensive backfield was more crowded than it had been in several years in 2021, though, so Shaw lost his grip on an official starting job when things kicked off in the fall. By midseason, though, he had reclaimed it, and he started the Bruins' final five games of the season.

Even taking into account his decreased share of defensive snaps, Shaw put up career numbers in 2021. Shaw racked up 27 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Shaw has accumulated 88 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick across his four years playing for UCLA.

Although Shaw's decision helps the Bruins retain some solid veteran talent in the cornerback room, not everyone will be back for more in 2022. Super seniors Obi Eboh and Cameron Johnson were out of eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft, and practice squad standout Shamar Martin entered the transfer portal. Mo Osling III, who plays both cornerback and safety, has yet to make his decision on next season public.

The secondary as a whole could be facing quite the facelift, with safety Quentin Lake likely to declare for the draft after accepting an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and safety DJ Warnell entering the transfer portal. Striker Qwuantrezz Knight also exhausted his eligibility and is NFL bound.

At cornerback, Shaw and rising sophomore Devin Kirkwood project to be the starters with Osling, incoming freshman Clint Stephens, and veteran reserves John Humphrey and Patrick Jolly set to eat up the rest of the snaps.

Catch up on every UCLA player's status for next season over at All Bruins' 2022 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated