Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    UCLA Football 2022 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker
    Publish date:

    UCLA Football 2022 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker

    Taking a look at all of the Bruins who could be looking to go pro this spring.
    Author:

    Taking a look at all of the Bruins who could be looking to go pro this spring.

    The Bruins could be facing unprecedented roster turnover this offseason, with a good number of their veterans looking to go pro.

    The deadline for college players to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 17, and UCLA football has more than a handful of candidates who could be looking to make that leap. From their stat sheet stuffers to their emotional leaders, there are a great number of key pieces who could be suiting up on Sundays rather than Saturdays come next fall.

    All Bruins is keeping track of where each of them stand on their decisions, with some having already declared, others announcing their return and another group that didn't even have a choice.

    Declared

    Otito Ogbonnia, Defensive Lineman

    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 320 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 30 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
    Agency: Priority Sports

    Alec Anderson, Right Tackle

    Height: 6-foot-5
    Weight: 305 pounds
    2021 Stats: 10 GP, 10 GS
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
    Agency: TBD

    Returning

    Atonio Mafi, Offensive Lineman

    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 355 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 3 GS
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Tyler Manoa, Defensive Lineman

    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 300 pounds
    2021 Stats: 11 GP, 5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Martin Andrus Jr., Defensive Lineman

    Height: 6-foot-2
    Weight: 305 pounds
    2021 Stats: 2 GP, 1 tackle
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    To Be Determined

    Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback

    Height: 6-foot-1
    Weight: 205 pounds
    2021 Stats: 11 GP, 283 pass attempts, 176 completions, 62.2% completion, 2,409 passing yards, 21 passing TD, 6 INT, 153.9 passer rating, 110 attempts, 724 rushing yards, 9 rushing TD
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Zach Charbonnet, Running Back

    Height: 6-foot-1
    Weight: 220 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 203 attempts, 1,137 rushing yards, 13 rushing TD, 24 receptions, 197 receiver yards
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

    Kyle Philips, Wide Receiver

    Height: 5-foot-11
    Weight: 191 pounds
    2021 Stats: 11 GP, 59 receptions, 739 receiving yards, 10 receiving TD, 9 punt returns, 203 punt return yards, 1 punt return TD
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

    Chase Cota, Wide Receiver

    Height: 6-foot-3
    Weight: 209 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 18 receptions, 286 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Greg Dulcich, Tight End

    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 250 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 42 receptions, 725 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

    Michael Ezeike, Tight End

    Height: 6-foot-5
    Weight: 243 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 3 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Sean Rhyan, Left Tackle

    Height: 6-foot-5
    Weight: 320 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 12 GS
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

    Sam Marrazzo, Center

    Height: 6-foot-3
    Weight: 301 pounds
    2021 Stats: 2 GP, 2 GS
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Odua Isibor, Defensive Lineman

    Height: 6-foot-3
    Weight: 265 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 14 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Read More

    Mitchell Agude, Edge Rusher

    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 245 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 54 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 4 FF, 3 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Bo Calvert, Linebacker

    Height: 6-foot-3
    Weight: 235 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 38 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

    Caleb Johnson, Linebacker

    Height: 6-foot-1
    Weight: 230 pounds
    2021 Stats: 11 GP, 45 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 QBH
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Jay Shaw, Cornerback

    Height: 5-foot-11
    Weight: 190 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Mo Osling, Cornerback

    Height: 6-foot-2
    Weight: 194 pounds
    2021 Stats: 7 GP, 16 tackles, 2 PBU
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Quentin Lake, Safety

    Height: 6-foot-1
    Weight: 205 pounds
    2021 Stats: 11 GP, 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 6 PBU, 1 QBH
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
    Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

    Stephan Blaylock, Safety

    Height: 5-foot-11
    Weight: 193 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 53 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1 PBU
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

    Outgoing Upperclassmen

    Qwuantrezz Knight, Striker

    Height: 6-foot
    Weight: 199 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 66 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FF
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
    Agency: Wraith Sports Group
    Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

    Paul Grattan, Left Guard

    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 300 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 12 GS
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
    Agency: TBD
    Showcase: Hula Bowl 

    Obi Eboh, Cornerback

    Height: 6-foot-2
    Weight: 195 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 23 tackles, 3 PBU
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
    Agency: TBD
    Showcase: College Gridiron Showcase

    Jordan Genmark Heath, Linebacker

    Height: 6-foot-2
    Weight: 248 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 55 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 2 FR
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
    Agency: TBD
    Showcase: TBD

    Cameron Johnson, Cornerback

    Height: 6-foot-1
    Weight: 225 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
    Agency: TBD
    Showcase: TBD

    Brittain Brown, Running Back

    Height: 6-foot-1
    Weight: 205 pounds
    2021 Stats: 10 GP, 102 attempts, 615 rushing yards, 7 rushing TD, 18 receptions, 129 receiving yards
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
    Agency: TBD
    Showcase: TBD

    Ethan Fernea, Running Back/Wide Receiver

    Height: 6-foot
    Weight: 195 pounds
    2021 Stats: 11 GP, 10 attempts, 83 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
    Agency: TBD
    Showcase: TBD

    Datona Jackson, Defensive Lineman

    Height: 6-foot-3
    Weight: 275 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 24 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 QBH, 1 PBU
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
    Agency: TBD
    Showcase: TBD

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_17012448
    Football

    UCLA Football 2022 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker

    5 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2022-01-04 at 11.00.55 AM
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA Men's Basketball's Heath, Schedule Needs

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15680404
    Women's Basketball

    Another UCLA Women's Basketball Game Postponed, Utah Facing COVID-19 Protocols

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17426859
    Football

    UCLA Football Rumored as Potential Destination For Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17174808
    Men's Basketball

    Arizona State Backs Out of Game Versus UCLA Men's Basketball, Bruins Looking For Replacement

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16797021
    Football

    Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Decommits From UCLA Football, Makes Pledge to Oklahoma

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17214180
    Men's Basketball

    Men's Basketball AP Poll: Pac-12, UCLA Stick Around With Return to Play Pending

    Jan 3, 2022
    4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
    Football

    'Bleav in UCLA': Holiday Bowl COVID-19 Fiasco, Basketball Finally Returns From Break

    Jan 3, 2022