UCLA Football 2022 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker

The Bruins could be facing unprecedented roster turnover this offseason, with a good number of their veterans looking to go pro.

The deadline for college players to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 17, and UCLA football has more than a handful of candidates who could be looking to make that leap. From their stat sheet stuffers to their emotional leaders, there are a great number of key pieces who could be suiting up on Sundays rather than Saturdays come next fall.

All Bruins is keeping track of where each of them stand on their decisions, with some having already declared, others announcing their return and another group that didn't even have a choice.

Declared

Otito Ogbonnia, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 320 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 30 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Agency: Priority Sports

Alec Anderson, Right Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 305 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP, 10 GS

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Agency: TBD

Returning

Atonio Mafi, Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 355 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 3 GS

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Tyler Manoa, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

2021 Stats: 11 GP, 5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Martin Andrus Jr., Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 305 pounds

2021 Stats: 2 GP, 1 tackle

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

To Be Determined

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

2021 Stats: 11 GP, 283 pass attempts, 176 completions, 62.2% completion, 2,409 passing yards, 21 passing TD, 6 INT, 153.9 passer rating, 110 attempts, 724 rushing yards, 9 rushing TD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Zach Charbonnet, Running Back

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 203 attempts, 1,137 rushing yards, 13 rushing TD, 24 receptions, 197 receiver yards

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Kyle Philips, Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 191 pounds

2021 Stats: 11 GP, 59 receptions, 739 receiving yards, 10 receiving TD, 9 punt returns, 203 punt return yards, 1 punt return TD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Chase Cota, Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 209 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 18 receptions, 286 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Greg Dulcich, Tight End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 42 receptions, 725 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Michael Ezeike, Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 243 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 3 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Sean Rhyan, Left Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 320 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 12 GS

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Sam Marrazzo, Center

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 301 pounds

2021 Stats: 2 GP, 2 GS

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Odua Isibor, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 265 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 14 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Mitchell Agude, Edge Rusher

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 54 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 4 FF, 3 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Bo Calvert, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 38 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

Caleb Johnson, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

2021 Stats: 11 GP, 45 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 QBH

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Jay Shaw, Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Mo Osling, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 194 pounds

2021 Stats: 7 GP, 16 tackles, 2 PBU

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Quentin Lake, Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

2021 Stats: 11 GP, 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 6 PBU, 1 QBH

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Stephan Blaylock, Safety

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 193 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 53 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1 PBU

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Outgoing Upperclassmen

Qwuantrezz Knight, Striker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 199 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 66 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FF

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

Agency: Wraith Sports Group

Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Paul Grattan, Left Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 12 GS

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

Agency: TBD

Showcase: Hula Bowl

Obi Eboh, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 23 tackles, 3 PBU

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

Agency: TBD

Showcase: College Gridiron Showcase

Jordan Genmark Heath, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 248 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 55 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 2 FR

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

Agency: TBD

Showcase: TBD

Cameron Johnson, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 225 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

Agency: TBD

Showcase: TBD

Brittain Brown, Running Back

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP, 102 attempts, 615 rushing yards, 7 rushing TD, 18 receptions, 129 receiving yards

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

Agency: TBD

Showcase: TBD

Ethan Fernea, Running Back/Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 195 pounds

2021 Stats: 11 GP, 10 attempts, 83 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

Agency: TBD

Showcase: TBD

Datona Jackson, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 24 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 QBH, 1 PBU

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0

Agency: TBD

Showcase: TBD

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated