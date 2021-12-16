UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: OL Sam Yoon

As the national letters of intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, offensive lineman Sam Yoon.

Sam Yoon, Offensive Tackle

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

High School: Loyola

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 48 OT, No. 45 CA, No. 573 overall

High School Offers: Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fordham, Fresno State, Harvard, Illinois, Kansas State, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, USC

Commitment Date: Sept. 8, 2021

The Bruins’ only offensive line commit has officially signed with the program.

After suiting up for Loyola High School (CA), offensive tackle Sam Yoon could play an important depth role in 2022 with linemen departing certainly a possibility. Only taking visits to Cal and UCLA, it was an in-conference battle for the big lineman. Yoon committed in September and recently visited Westwood on Dec. 3.

The 247Sports Composite and Rivals have Yoon pegged as a three-star prospect, while ESPN has the incoming freshman rated as a four-star and as the No. 38 offensive lineman in the country.

Yoon’s high school coach Drew Casani talked about the lineman's college prospects with the Los Angeles Times in August.

“I have no doubt he can play at (the) next level,” Casani said. “He has the work ethic, intelligence and competitiveness of a guy who can really play for a long time.”

When Yoon later committed, he talked to 247Sports’ national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins about why he was excited to become a Bruin.

“I’m really excited to be a Bruin,” Yoon said. “I loved my campus visits and UCLA really made a great impression on not just me but the rest of my family when we visited in late June."

Though likely not a direct replacement for Sean Rhyan or Alec Anderson at the tackle positions, Yoon provides additional strength to protect the offense. The Bruins currently have a group of 21 players on the offensive line who could play next year, taking into account super seniors as well.

Garrett DiGiorgio is the only true tackle with starting experience on the roster, though, so should Rhyan or Anderson leave, at least one fresh face is going to have to step up. Whether that's Yoon, an uncommitted transfer or a surprise depth piece remains to be seen, but the impact of coach Chip Kelly and offensive coordinator Justin Frye's decision to only bring in one lineman so far this cycle will become increasingly clear in the coming weeks.

