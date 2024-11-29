Former UCLA Star Shines in Thanksgiving Showdown
In the same week that UCLA star linebacker Carson Schwesinger has one last opportunity to prove himself worthy of the Butkus Award, the Bruins' last Butkus Award winner put on a show on Thanksgiving.
Former UCLA star Eric Kendricks helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to victory on Thursday when Dallas defeated the New York Giants, 27-20, in a game where the Cowboys had to hold off the visiting Giants.
Kendricks led the Bruins' defense with 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. He and the rest of the unit held the Giants to just 10 points through three quarters before New York started battling back in the fourth.
It was Kendricks' second straight game with double-digit tackles and fifth overall so far this season.
The veteran linebacker was questionable to play in Wednesday's game as he was dealing with a groin and shoulder injury.
"I'm so happy, I didn't think I was going to play today," Kendricks said after the game. "I woke up with a positive attitude. Just want to give a shoutout to the people who have been working on my body all week. Short week. Family's out of town. Shoutout to them, too, in California. My wife's pregnant right now back in Cali, so shoutout to everybody. Love y'all, and that's what I do it for."
Kendricks' performance elevated him to triple-digit tackles on the year for the ninth consecutive season. He has done so despite being in just his first year with Dallas, his third team in as many years.
The former Bruin was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent his first eight NFL seasons in Minnesota, where he totaled 579 solo tackles, which ranks eighth in franchise history.
Kendricks was selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team in 2019.
Minnesota released Kendricks in March, 2023. He would be signed by the Los Angeles Chargers later that month.
Kendricks would play 15 games for Los Angeles last season, making 14 starts. The Chargers then released him this past offseason, and he was picked up by Dallas shortly after.
Kendricks won the Butkus Award for his final season with the Bruins. He recorded 149 total tackles, the fourth most in the country that year. His 101 solo tackles led the nation.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.