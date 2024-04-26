UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Reacts To Being Drafted By Colts
All-American UCLA Bruins defensive end Laiatu Latu was shocked to hear his name called by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 15 pick in this year's NFL draft, George Bremer of CNHI Sports Indiana reports.
“I wasn’t even expecting to get picked up by the Colts, honestly,” Latu said. “I didn’t talk to them my whole pre-draft. And then that phone call came up from Indianapolis, and I was just like, ‘Dang, my agent just told me don’t worry about the next couple picks.’ And then I get the call and I’m a Colt.”
Latu was one of the best defenders in college football last season, helping salvage a middling UCLA offense and power the club to an 8-5 overall record.
“I’m someone that can be comfortable in any uncomfortable situation,” Latu said of his playing style. “That’s how I look at pass rushing. I’ve got a bunch of moves in my repertoire. I have three main moves, but I make sure I dial down with a lot of moves because you never know what’s gonna come out of you come game time. That muscle memory’s just gonna kick in, and when you feel that uncomfortable feeling, your comfortability is gonna take over. That’s me as a pass rusher.”
“It means the world to me,” Latu said of being the first defender drafted this year, “and I just can’t wait to get in the building and just prove that.”
More UCLA: Laiatu Latu Drafted by Indianapolis Colts in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft