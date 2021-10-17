Late Touchdown, Interception Help UCLA Football Best Washington in Seattle

On both sides of the ball, the Bruins made the clutch plays late.

First it was tight end Greg Dulcich reeling in a go-ahead score after he and the offense had been shut out for the majority of the second half.

Then it was cornerback Devin Kirkwood who made a play on the ball and helped his team put it away.

UCLA football (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) went on the road and beat Washington (2-4, 1-2) 24-17 on Saturday. The Bruins were ahead 17-3 in the first half, only to cough up the big lead a few possessions later, but instead of crumbling like they had last season or earlier in the year, they persevered to pick up a big conference win up in Seattle.

Running out to that early lead didn’t give the Bruins anything but a cushion, and they used every last inch of that cushion Saturday night.

Washington got a field goal on its second drive of the night, only for UCLA to answer with a 17-yard touchdown from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to receiver Kam Brown. The Huskies would punt on each of their next two possessions, however, totalling just 3 yards, giving the Bruins a chance to storm ahead.

That’s exactly what they did, kicking a field goal to go up 10-3 and then getting another touchdown on a quarterback sneak by Thompson-Robinson to make it 17-3.

The Huskies erased that lead, scoring 14 unanswered to tie things up at 17 apiece.

The comeback started in the first half, as Washington went 69 yards in eight plays and wrapped up the drive with a 26-yard touchdown from quarterback Dylan Morris to receiver Rome Adunze.

UCLA missed a field goal as time expired in the first half, and its opening drive in the third quarter led to zero points. Washington came back and went 75 yards in nearly five minutes, capping it off with a sneak touchdown by Morris.

Having just punted away its two-possession lead, UCLA came back and flipped the script, answering Washington’s long drive with an even longer one.

The Bruins hadn’t converted a third down in seven consecutive tries, but finally got one to extend this key drive towards midfield. When they failed to convert on their next chance, Thompson-Robinson pushed forward to pick up a first on 4th-and-inches.

Dulcich finally got involved after being held off the box score all night, and he was a big part of helping UCLA go 90 yards in 5:47. He was also the one who capped it off with a score, hauling in a pass from Thompson-Robinson to make it 24-17.

Washington was moving the ball near midfield and was threatening to tie it up again, but Kirkwood tracked down his man and made up the gap by tipping the ball and eventually securing the interception.

The Bruins got first down after first down on the ground and ran out the remaining 4:50 on the clock to secure the win.

UCLA will get back on the field to play No. 9 Oregon at the Rose Bowl next Saturday.

