UCLA Football: New Transfer Punter Commits To Bruins
DeShaun Foster's UCLA Bruins football club is shoring up its special teams depth.
Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times reports that former Northern Arizona punter Brody Richter has committed to transfer to the Blue and Gold this spring.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound punter logged 23 punts in 2023 for the Lumberjacks, averaging 43.1 yards (the longest was a 56-yard effort). He accrued a total of 992 yards kicked.
According to David Woods of Bruin Report Online, Richter never punted in high school, but after some lessons after graduating, he became a walk-on at NAU. UCLA has tried out a variety of punter options this year under the new DeShaun Foster regime, with Chase Berry being tops among the incumbent options.
Richter has three years of collegiate eligibility left, and per Woods, will be on a scholarship — a move the Chip Kelly regime would not reserve for punters.
UCLA's middling recruiting class under Kelly, now the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes, has been somewhat mitigated by this active group of transfers during the Foster era. It will be intriguing to see how the club continues to come together, with its transfers now mostly set.