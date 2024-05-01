UCLA Football: NFC East Club Signs Undrafted Former Bruins Back
Former UCLA Bruins running back Colson Yankoff has found his first NFL home.
After going undrafted this past weekend, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound pro hopeful has latched on with the Washington Commanders, per CBS Sports. Washington is listing him as a tight end, not a back, CBS Sports reveals.
The real question for Yankoff is whether he'll be able to crack a 53-man NFL rotation, or if he's doomed to becoming more of a practice squad player/injury-emergency call-up.
CBS Sports believes that Washington will need to flash his ability to hang with special teams units to truly stick around at the pro level.
Yankoff was a deep-bench reserve during his initial few seasons, but he managed to crack the club's rotation and earn legit run in 2022 and '23. He had by far his biggest year in 2022, when he notched 34 carries for a total of 174 yards and one touchdown. Last year, during what wound up also being head coach Chip Kelly's swan swong season, Yankoff logged just 13 carries over a total of 83 yards, plus one touchdown.
Yankoff's not even the biggest Bruins name to go undrafted. That'd be defensive Grayson Murphy, who had been projected to at least be selected this year, but instead also wound up going the undrafted/training camp "prove it" route. He'll be plying his wares for the Minnesota Vikings.
More UCLA: LB Gabriel Murphy Goes Undrafted, Will Sign With NFC North Club