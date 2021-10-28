Top 2022 QB Justyn Martin Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have their next signal-caller.

Class of 2022 quarterback Justyn Martin committed to UCLA football on Thursday. The Inglewood High School (CA) product went live on CBSSports HQ to make his decision, eventually picking the Bruins over Ole Miss and Michigan.

Martin is currently No. 10 on the SI All-American quarterback watch list and was the highest-ranked player at his position who remained uncommitted coming into this week. He had previously committed to Cal, but backed out on Sept. 21 and restarted his recruitment.

After taking visits to both UCLA and Ole Miss, Martin decided to stay close to home and suit up in blue and gold for his college career.

UCLA now has its first scholarship quarterback for its 2022 class, and its third recruit out of Inglewood HS this year alone. Martin will be joining his current teammates defensive back Clint Stephens and running back Tomarion Harden on the Bruins next season, and it is just the second time in the last eight cycles that UCLA will bring in three high school classmates at once.

The three had their official visits to Westwood and the Rose Bowl together the weekend of the Oregon game, which they previewed after a big Friday night victory over Leuzinger High School (CA).

Martin, being the only quarterback with a scholarship offer who has committed to UCLA in either the 2022 or 2023 classes, now becomes the heir apparent at the position.

ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite all have Martin rated as a four-star recruit. All three outlets have the 6-foot-4 prospect pegged as the No. 3 quarterback in California just behind Texas-bound Maalik Murphy and Michigan State commit Katin Houser.

Martin will join a quarterback room that will almost certainly be without Dorian Thompson-Robinson next year. Ethan Garbers, who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2022, is the presumed starter moving forward. Chase Griffin, Parker McQuarrie and Kajiya Hollawayne are also set to be on the roster, with former walk-on Chase Artopoeus still hanging around as well. JP Zamora will also be joining the team as a preferred walk-on.

UCLA now has commitments from six of the top 30 recruits in California, according to ESPN, and five according to Rivals and 247Sports.

The Bruins' 2022 recruiting class got a bump from Martin's commitment too, albeit not a massive one. UCLA went from No. 44 to No. 41 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but their average prospect rating is now No. 18 in the country and No. 3 in the Pac-12 behind only Oregon and USC.

Having 12 commitments just seven weeks away from the Early Signing Period is hurting the Bruins in the rankings, and with so many veterans likely to leave to program in the offseason, it could present issues in the depth department at many positions as well. But with Martin in house, quarterback is no longer a gaping hole for coach Chip Kelly moving forward.

UCLA's top four incoming recruits are all on the offensive side of the ball – Martin, tight end Jack Pedersen, receiver Jadyn Marshall and tight end Carsen Ryan.

