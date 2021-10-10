UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) is playing Arizona (0-4, 0-1) in Week 6 of the 2021 college football season, with the Bruins looking to get back on track after losing two of three and the Wildcats still trying to familiarize themselves with the win column.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all night long.

Safeties looking healthy, offensive line looks

6:57 p.m.: The Bruins might be getting some key players back Saturday night.

According to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, both Quentin Lake and Kenny Churchwell were on the field for team warmups. Lake first got injured against Fresno State before returning and getting dinged up again against Arizona State last week.

Churchwell was Lake's backup in that interim period, and then he too got hurt against the Sun Devils.

Both of them appeared on the two-deep depth chart released Monday night.

Duke Clemens was working with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during warmups as well, lining up at center. That means Jon Gaines II will likely get the start at right guard and the starting five offensive linemen will be the same. Atonio Mafi will more than likely get some time on the interior as well, but it remains to be seen if he gets more or less time than he did against Arizona State.

