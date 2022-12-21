UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: ATH Donavyn Pellot

As the National Letters of Intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, athlete Donavyn Pellot.

Donavyn Pellot, Athlete

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

High School: Silverado

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

2022 Stats: 11 GP, 32 receptions, 829 receiving yards, 11 receiving TD, 66 carries, 501 rushing yards, 14 rushing TD, 49 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 INT, 8 PD

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 62 ATH, No. 8 NV, No. 861 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Commitment Date: Sept. 20, 2022

One of the more dynamic players in the West is coming to Westwood.

Silverado (NV) athlete Donavyn Pellot signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, making him a member of UCLA football for the foreseeable future. Pellot starred as a running back, receiver and defensive back in high school, but considering he was primarily recruited by inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr., he may be adding another position to his repertoire at the college level.

"I can't wait to be a Bruin because UCLA is everything that it's brought up to be," Pellot said in a statement released by the team. "It checks every box. All the stuff you see in movies and what you hear about UCLA, it just fills every single box."

Pellot is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Pellot is ranked as the No. 8 player in Nevada, the No. 62 athlete in the country and the No. 861 overall prospect in his class.

If he were classified as a linebacker, Pellot would rank No. 1 at his position in Nevada.

Pellot was a jack of all trades at Silverado, making a name for himself as an all-purpose back. The athlete racked up 501 yards and 14 touchdowns on 66 carries, in addition to his 829 yards and 11 touchdowns on 32 catches. On the other side of the ball, Pellot recorded 49 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three interceptions and eight passes defended.

Norton was busy out on the recruiting trail this year, as Pellot won't be the only player coming in at his position.

Three-stars Tre Edwards and Solomone Malafu are the two true linebackers who committed to UCLA this year, while three-star safety Ty Lee is expected to suit up in Norton's group as well. Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo – who racked up 91 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss with the Golden Bears this fall – announced his transfer to Westwood earlier in the month with two years of eligibility remaining.

That group of reinforcements will be joining Darius Muasau, Kain Medrano and JonJon Vaughns, who are all on track to return after holding down starting jobs in 2022. Former Alabama transfer Ale Kaho is also in line to return from an injury that cost him his entire season.

With so many bodies in the linebacker corps – not to mention Choe Bryant-Strother and Jalen Woods – playing time may be hard to come by for the young newcomers. Considering Pellot will have to undergo a position change when he arrives on campus, it's unlikely he gets early playing time, but he has a diverse enough skillset to carve out a role for himself in the near future.

