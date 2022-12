UCLA Football Early Signing Period Tracker 2023

The early signing period has arrived, and the Bruins are set to lock down key pieces of their future.

UCLA football has 14 class of 2023 commits who have accepted scholarship offers to join the team, in addition to one preferred walk-on, entering Wednesday's signing day. The early signing period will last until Friday, then the regular signing period will open from Feb. 1 to April 1.

Wide receiver Carter Shaw has also verbally committed as a preferred walk-on, but preferred walk-ons do not sign national letters of intent.

The future of the early signing period is up in the air, with many calling for it to be moved or eliminated because of the impact it has had on the coaching carousel and transfer portal timelines over the past five years, but for now, it stands as the Bruins' first chance to lock down some key incoming freshmen.

All Bruins is keeping track of which of the commits have officially signed on, who could be getting cold feet, who's biding their time and who could be a surprise addition to the incoming class.

Of course, coach Chip Kelly has become increasingly reliant on the transfer portal to build his team as well. For our tracker on who's coming and going via the portal, take a look HERE.

Signed Commits

None

Unsigned Commits

Dante Moore, Quarterback

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

High School: Martin Luther King

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 175-of-252 passing, 69.4% comp., 2,392 yards, 32 TD, 3 INT, 188.7 RTG, 235 rush yards, 5 rush TD

247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 5 QB, No. 1 MI, No. 11 overall

High School Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (FL), Miami (OH), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Morgan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon (Decommit), Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Commitment Date: Dec. 19, 2022

Jeremiah McClure, Wide Receiver

Hometown: Chula Vista, California

High School: Mater Dei Catholic

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

2022 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 40 WR, No. 20 CA, No. 290 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Indiana, Louisvile, Michigan, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington

Commitment Date: Nov. 15, 2022

Grant Gray, Wide Receiver

Hometown: Norco, California

High School: Norco

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

2022 Stats: 11 GP, 74 receptions, 862 yards, 13 TD, 139 rush yards, 1 rush TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 52 WR, No. 24 CA, No. 355 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Fresno State, Rice, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV

Commitment Date: April 17, 2022

RJ Jones, Safety

Hometown: Bellflower, California

High School: St. John Bosco

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

2022 Stats: 9 GP, 36 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PD, 2 FR

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 43 S, No. 31 CA, No. 429 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, New Mexico, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington

Commitment Date: Oct. 14, 2022

Luke Duncan, Quarterback

Hometown: Orinda, California

High School: Miramonte

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 185 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 226-of-370 passing, 61.1% comp, 3,415 yards, 42 TD, 14 INT, 160.5 RTG, 101 rush yards, 1 rush TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 30 QB, No. 41 CA, No. 499 overall

High School Offers: Cal, UPenn, San Diego State, San Jose State, UCLA, UNLV

Commitment Date: June 21, 2022

Tre Edwards, Linebacker

Hometown: Chula Vista, California

High School: Mater Dei Catholic

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

2022 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 43 LB, No. 43 CA, No. 516 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Illinois, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC

Commitment Date: May 27, 2022

Solomone Malafu, Linebacker

Hometown: Kapaa, Hawaii

High School: Kapaa

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 225 pounds

2022 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 49 LB, No. 3 HI, No. 561 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah

Commitment Date: Oct. 30, 2022

Grant Buckey, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

High School: Liberty

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 265 pounds

2022 Stats: 15 GP, 64 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 24 QBH, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 62 DL, No. 47 CA, No. 573 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, USC (Decommit), Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Commitment Date: Dec. 1, 2022

Ty Lee, Safety

Hometown: Bellflower, California

High School: St. John Bosco

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

2022 Stats: 12 GP, 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 PD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 51 S, No. 47 CA, No. 573 overall

High School Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah

Commitment Date: May 8, 2022

Ethan O'Connor, Athlete

Hometown: Los Alamitos, California

High School: Los Alamitos

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

2022 Stats: 12 GP, 29 tackles, 5 PD, 19 receptions, 391 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 38 ATH, No. 51 CA, No. 583 overall

High School Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Northern Arizona, Penn State, TCU, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, Wisconsin

Commitment Date: Oct. 28, 2022

Isaiah Carlson, Running Back

Hometown: Ferndale, Washington

High School: Ferndale

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

2022 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 38 ATH, No. 8 WA, No. 583 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Cal, Montana, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington State

Commitment Date: Dec. 4, 2022

Tavake Tuikolovatu, Offensive Lineman

Hometown: Fontana, California

High School: Summit

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

2022 Stats: 9 GP, 44 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 6 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 46 IOL, No. 56 CA, No. 628 overall

High School Offers: BYU, Cal, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Commitment Date: Dec. 16, 2022

Donavyn Pellot, Athlete

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

High School: Silverado

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

2022 Stats: 11 GP, 32 receptions, 829 receiving yards, 11 receiving TD, 66 carries, 501 rushing yards, 14 rushing TD, 49 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 INT, 8 PD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 62 ATH, No. 8 NV, No. 863 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Commitment Date: Sept. 20, 2022

AJ Fuimaono, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Henderson, Nevada

High School: Liberty

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 280 pounds

2022 Stats: 9 GP, 27 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 FF

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 113 DL, No. 9 NV, N/A overall

High School Offers: Hawaii, UCLA, UNLV

Commitment Date: July 26, 2022

