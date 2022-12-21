Skip to main content

UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: DL AJ Fuimaono

One of the Bruins' two defensive line commits this cycle has signed on, providing depth to a position group that needs it heading into 2023.
As the National Letters of Intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, defensive lineman AJ Fuimaono.

AJ Fuimaono, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Henderson, Nevada
High School: Liberty
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 280 pounds
2022 Stats: 9 GP, 27 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 FF
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 113 DL, No. 9 NV, N/A overall
High School Offers: Hawaii, UCLA, UNLV
Commitment Date: July 26, 2022

The Bruins' have added a second defensive lineman from the high school ranks.

Liberty High School (NV) defensive lineman AJ Fuimaono signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, providing UCLA football some much-needed depth on the interior line. Fuimaono has been a member of the Bruins' recruiting class since July, and he will officially be part of the roster for the 2023 season.

"I'm excited to be a Bruin because of the awesome coaches," Fuimaono said in a statement released by the team. "I'm looking forward to playing at a higher level with new teammates. I'm excited to be a Bruin and be part of their family."

Fuimaono is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Fuimaono ranks as the No. 9 player in Nevada and the No. 113 defensive lineman in the country, but he does not qualify for a national ranking.

Among defensive linemen in the West region, Fuimaono ranks No. 12.

In nine games with Liberty High School (NV) this fall, Fuimaono recorded 27 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

While it remains to be seen if Fuimaono can contribute as a true freshman, he'll be joining a position group that desperately needs bodies, both in games and in practice.

Sixth-year veteran Martin Andrus and Harvard grad transfer Jacob Sykes are out of eligibility, but former USC transfer Jay Toia and Duke transfer Gary Smith III will remain with the program. Behind them, though, is a significant lack of depth, as former walk-on Dovid Magna and former fullback Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi were the only other linemen to get playing time this fall.

Fuimaono is joined in UCLA's 2023 recruiting class by three-star Liberty High School (CA) defensive lineman Grant Buckey, who was the first player to sign on Wednesday.

Click here to check out All Bruins' 2023 early signing period tracker

