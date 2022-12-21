UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: LB Solomone Malafu

As the National Letters of Intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, linebacker Solomone Malafu.

Solomone Malafu, Linebacker

Hometown: Kapaa, Hawaii

High School: Kapaa

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 225 pounds

2022 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 49 LB, No. 3 HI, No. 561 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah

Commitment Date: Oct. 30, 2022

One of coach Ken Norton Jr.'s most prized commits has put pen to paper on the opening day of the early signing period, adding an inside linebacker and solidifying depth on the Bruins' front seven.

Kapa'a (HI) product Solomone Malafu made his commitment to UCLA football official, signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday and securing his status on the 2023 roster in the process. Malafu joins his cousin – rising redshirt senior defensive lineman Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi – in Westwood, keeping the blue and gold within the family.

"I'm excited to attend UCLA because of the great care and teaching of the world class coaching staff as well as the excellent opportunity to further my education at the #1 public university in the nation," Malafu said in a statement released by the team. "I want to follow in the footsteps of the many great athletes who have attended UCLA."

Malafu is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Malafu is ranked as the No. 49 linebacker in his class, the No. 3 player in Hawaii and the No. 561 player in the country.

Malafu was also considering offers from Boise State, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker took official visits to Boise State and Cal before ultimately landing at UCLA.

At Kapa'a, Malafu played both running back and linebacker. The dynamic athlete also plays for his school's varsity basketball team as both a forward and guard.

Darius Muasau, Kain Medrano and Ale Kaho have the experience to turn pro this offseason, but all three are widely expected to return to Westwood for 2023. Once they leave, JonJon Vaughns, Choe Bryant-Strother and Jalen Woods are poised to be veterans in the position room. Malafu will likely begin his collegiate career as a reserve linebacker, with an additional opportunity to play on special teams.

St. John Bosco (CA) safety Ty Lee and three-star Silverado (NV) athlete Donavyn Pellot (NV) were also recruited by Norton and will thus feature as first-year inside linebackers alongside Malafu and Mater Dei Catholic's (CA) Tre Edwards.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SOLOMONE MALAFU/INSTAGRAM