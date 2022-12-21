UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: WR Jeremiah McClure

As the National Letters of Intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, wide receiver Jeremiah McClure.

Jeremiah McClure, Wide Receiver

Hometown: Chula Vista, California

High School: Mater Dei Catholic

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

2022 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 40 WR, No. 20 CA, No. 290 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington

Commitment Date: Nov. 15, 2022

The Bruins are getting another weapon outside the numbers.

Mater Dei Catholic (CA) receiver Jeremiah McClure signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, further bolstering UCLA football's pass-catching group heading into 2023. McClure was the Bruins' highest-rated recruit before five-star quarterback Dante Moore committed on Monday, making him one of the most important figures in the offense moving forward.

"UCLA offers a world-class education and the chance to play in a pro-style offense," McClure said in a statement released by the team. "I have a great relationship with coach Kelly and coach Neuheisel and believe they can develop me as a complete WR and prepare me for the NFL."

McClure is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, ESPN and On3, but Rivals has him pegged as a three-star. In the 247Sports Composite, McClure ranks as the No. 20 player in California, the No. 40 receiver in the country and the No. 290 overall player in his class.

Among California wideouts, McClure ranks No. 6.

With Jake Bobo running out of eligibility and Kazmeir Allen potentially looking to turn pro this offseason, Kam Brown, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Logan Loya and Matt Sykes appear to be the Bruins' top returning targets heading into next year. Rising redshirt freshmen Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan are poised to take a step forward next year, but there is still room in the depth chart for more contributors.

Norco four-star (CA) Grant Gray is the only other high school wide receiver set to join the Bruins alongside Gray this offseason, and he signed just before McClure.

Fellow Mater Dei Catholic product, linebacker Tre Edwards, signed with the Bruins earlier Wednesday as well.

Click here to check out All Bruins' 2023 early signing period tracker

PHOTO COURTESY OF JEREMIAH MCCLURE/TWITTER