UCLA Football Linebacker Caleb Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Two days after taking the field for the Bruins in spring practice, one of their most experienced linebackers is on his way out of town.

UCLA football linebacker Caleb Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from ESPN, 247Sports and On3 Thursday afternoon. Johnson has one year of eligibility remaining.

Johnson joined the Bruins ahead of the 2020 season, following stints at Fullerton College and Texas, and he has been a regular at the top of the depth chart ever since. In UCLA's 19 games over the past two years, Johnson has started at inside linebacker in 17 of them and appeared in 18 overall.

Just as recently as Tuesday morning, Johnson was a full participant in spring practice, getting consistent reps with the 1s. Johnson was absent without any explanation Thursday morning, and now that explanation has been found.

Johnson saw his production drop off in 2021 after a breakout 2020, but he was still a steady force over the middle. Johnson ranked sixth on UCLA with 45 tackles, also tallying one interception, one quarterback hit and three pass breakups in 11 games.

In 2020, Johnson started all seven games and led the Bruins with 44 tackles and 5.5 sacks, also ranking second with 7.0 tackles for loss and notching one interception and one quarterback hit.

Johnson was the undisputed No. 1 inside linebacker in the Bruins' first two practices of spring camp, but had started to split time with Hawaii transfer Darius Muasau in recent sessions. Kain Medrano has stayed steady as UCLA's other starting linebacker, and Damian Sellers has been getting first team reps in 4-3 formations as well, but Johnson and Muasau hadn't gotten any serious time on the field side by side.

The Bruins' linebacking corps are now even shallower for the final two thirds of spring camp than they were before, with Johnson's move being only the latest drain on the position group this offseason.

Jordan Genmark Heath ran out of eligibility, but he was quickly replaced by Muasau. However, Ale Kaho is recovering from an injury he suffered before the start of spring ball, and Jeremiah Trojan joined him in the side training area just one week into camp. JonJon Vaughns is still playing for UCLA baseball and won't be back with the football team until the summer and St. John Bosco (CA) recruit Jalen Woods did not enroll early, leaving only Muasau, Medrano and Sellers – plus converted strikers Shea Pitts and Jake Newman – playing linebacker for the next three weeks.

Also taking into account the fact that the Bruins are starting to play with three true linebackers far more often than they did the past two years under defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro, the position group has been stretched incredibly thin for the time being.

The transfer portal has given UCLA several new starters in the form of Muasau, Duke receiver Jake Bobo, Rutgers left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal and Wyoming cornerback Azizi Hearn, but it has also drawn quite a few familiar faces out of the program.

Cornerback Jay Shaw and edge rusher Mitchell Agude left via the portal, committing to Wisconsin and Miami (FL), respectively. Myles Jackson and DJ Warnell, who were in line to replace Agude and safety Quentin Lake as starters, respectively, transferred away as well.

Add to that the departure of cornerback Obi Eboh, cornerback Cameron Johnson, defensive lineman Datona Jackson, defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and striker Qwuantrezz Knight for the NFL Draft, and the only official first-string defensive starters returning are edge rusher Bo Calvert and safety Stephan Blaylock.

The technical rules in terms of scholarships and transfers are complicated enough in a normal year, but with super seniors still a thing and COVID-19 eligibility extensions being granted across the country, it gets even more messy. Essentially, schools are allowed to add up to 25 new scholarship players each cycle, but that number goes up for every outgoing transfer.

That figure maxes out at 32, however, and with 18 players now in the transfer portal, the Bruins are far past the point where they cannot replace additional departures should any more players declare their intentions to leave the program. Between the 11 incoming transfers and 11 signed recruits, UCLA has room to add as many as eight more transfers.

Catch up on all the transfer market news related to UCLA at All Bruins' transfer portal tracker.

